Romulus Co-Presidents Scott Smith & Tom George Recognized in 2024's Swanepoel Power 200 List

Tom George has spent over 25 years acquiring and managing technology companies, with the last 20 years in the real estate, finance, and home builder verticals. Today he spearheads acquisition efforts and co-manages the portfolio of Romulus companies, which currently serves over 500,000 customers with 3,000 employees.

"I know I speak for Tom and all Romulus business units when I say, being recognized in the Swanepoel Power 200 is truly an honor," Smith said. "This acknowledgment is a celebration of the collective efforts of our teams to provide best-in-class service and marks an exciting chapter in Romulus's journey of continual expansion and industry influence worldwide. Congratulations to all honorees."

The SP 200 research methodology is rigorous. Each year, as over 2,000 industry leaders undergo assessment, more than 400 hours are spent analyzing hundreds of bios, annual reports, and company performance data. Other leaders appearing on the SP 200 this year include world-famous coaches and executives from some of the largest real estate brands. Nominees go through three review rounds, during which they are assessed based on eight criteria, covering aspects such as their organizations, influence, contributions, and impact on the real estate industry.

"The leaders featured in the SP 200 really showed what it takes to be a strong and dynamic leader in 2024," said Jack Miller, the executive over SP 200. "Despite facing some of the toughest challenges in their careers, they refused to pull back or back down. Instead, they embraced action, laying the foundation for innovation, expansion and growth. These are precisely the qualities we acknowledge in the SP 200."

Romulus acquires and invests in mission-critical software companies that are committed to providing long-term solutions and partnerships. With a portfolio composed of more than two dozen independently operating brands that serve a customer base of 100,000s of users, its reach is worldwide and spans a growing range of vertical markets, including real estate, finance, asset management, and digital marketing.

Andy Fulton, CSI Romulus, 425-435-6815

