Romulus Co-Presidents Scott Smith & Tom George Recognized in 2024's Swanepoel Power 200 List

Named among the most powerful and influential executives in the real estate industry, Smith and George stand as exemplars of proptech and fintech leaders in their commitment to ongoing growth, innovation, and the entrepreneurial spirit.
BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Romulus, a portfolio of vertical market software companies within Constellation Software Inc. (TSX: CSU), is proud to announce that its co-presidents have been included in the tenth annual Swanepoel Power 200 (SP 200) list of the residential real estate industry's most influential executives.
Scott Smith, a veteran in the real estate industry since 2002, has been a key figure at Constellation Software Inc. since its acquisition of Market Leader in 2015. He is the co-president of Romulus, containing 26 software companies. Most recently, Smith was appointed as interim CEO of Optimal Blue, where his extensive experience in both technology and real estate will serve to advance that business's position as the leader in mortgage secondary marketing technology.
Tom George has spent over 25 years acquiring and managing technology companies, with the last 20 years in the real estate, finance, and home builder verticals. Today he spearheads acquisition efforts and co-manages the portfolio of Romulus companies, which currently serves over 500,000 customers with 3,000 employees.
"I know I speak for Tom and all Romulus business units when I say, being recognized in the Swanepoel Power 200 is truly an honor," Smith said. "This acknowledgment is a celebration of the collective efforts of our teams to provide best-in-class service and marks an exciting chapter in Romulus's journey of continual expansion and industry influence worldwide. Congratulations to all honorees."
The SP 200 research methodology is rigorous. Each year, as over 2,000 industry leaders undergo assessment, more than 400 hours are spent analyzing hundreds of bios, annual reports, and company performance data. Other leaders appearing on the SP 200 this year include world-famous coaches and executives from some of the largest real estate brands. Nominees go through three review rounds, during which they are assessed based on eight criteria, covering aspects such as their organizations, influence, contributions, and impact on the real estate industry.
"The leaders featured in the SP 200 really showed what it takes to be a strong and dynamic leader in 2024," said Jack Miller, the executive over SP 200. "Despite facing some of the toughest challenges in their careers, they refused to pull back or back down. Instead, they embraced action, laying the foundation for innovation, expansion and growth. These are precisely the qualities we acknowledge in the SP 200."
About Romulus:
Romulus acquires and invests in mission-critical software companies that are committed to providing long-term solutions and partnerships. With a portfolio composed of more than two dozen independently operating brands that serve a customer base of 100,000s of users, its reach is worldwide and spans a growing range of vertical markets, including real estate, finance, asset management, and digital marketing.
