Ron Morgan Transitions to Full-Time Leadership Role at MorganFranklin Consulting

"Ron has remained actively engaged with many of our leaders over the years and has been a great ambassador for our brand in the market. I am personally energized by his return to the team in a full-time leadership role," said Chris Mann. "His passion for the business, strong reputation and relationships in the market, and commitment to the development and success of our people will be invaluable as we continue to execute on our strategic growth initiatives."

Ron founded MorganFranklin Consulting in 1998 alongside his brother, Bob Morgan, and Rob Franklin. He has played key roles in the firm's evolution, serving as chairman of the board of directors, founding and leading the consulting business and serving as CFO in the firm's early years. Ron's return to a full-time leadership role comes after serving as a highly engaged senior advisor since the firm's sale to Vaco Holdings in 2019.

"I am thrilled to be back in a full-time leadership role at MorganFranklin," said Ron Morgan. "The opportunity to work with a business and a group of people I'm passionate about coupled with the opportunity to collaborate with the leadership team at Vaco Holdings is a gift. The depth of talent at MorganFranklin, combined with the resources of Vaco Holdings, is incredible. It brings a breadth and depth of capability, along with a responsiveness to our clients that is unmatched. I look forward to closely working with the entire team to achieve extraordinary levels of success."

Brian Waller, CEO and co-founder of Vaco Holdings, commented, "Ron's return to a full-time leadership role at MorganFranklin is a win for the entire Vaco Holdings enterprise. His strategic thinking and relentless drive to compete and win will be instrumental in driving growth and further optimizing our partnership across the Vaco Holdings collective of brands."

