Ron Ruffner Promoted to Vice President of MidAtlantic High-Rise

"I am grateful for the opportunity to use my experience on a larger scale," said Ruffner. "In my new position, I will continue to ensure we deliver exceptional service that surpasses the board's expectations."

Ruffner will bring strong leadership skills and business development expertise to his new role. He will drive strategic growth, manage diverse teams, and ensure client success across the markets. Ruffner will report to Trent Harrison, president, MidAtlantic.

"Ron's vast experience in so many of our key markets, including DC Metro and Philadelphia, will fuel him in this role," said Harrison. "I look forward to the positive impact he will have on superior client service delivery."

