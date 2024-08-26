Ron Wallace Releases Provocative New Book, "American Madness: Waking Up to Woke"

Ron Wallace's American Madness: Waking Up to Woke delivers a powerful critique of "woke" culture, exposing its impact on American values and calling for a restoration of the nation's core values.

ATLANTA, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Acclaimed author and former UPS International President Ron Wallace explores the socio-political shifts reshaping America in his latest book, American Madness: Waking Up to Woke. This thought-provoking work critically examines the rise of "woke" ideology and its profound impact on American institutions, values, and everyday life.

Drawing from his extensive experience in leadership and law enforcement, Wallace offers readers a compelling analysis of how "woke" culture has infiltrated schools, businesses, and government, challenging the very foundations of American society. With a sharp focus on the erosion of traditional values, Wallace provides a clear, actionable roadmap for those seeking to reclaim America's heritage of liberty and justice.

"American Madness: Waking Up to Woke" is not just a critique; it is a call to action. Wallace urges readers to recognize and resist the ideologies that threaten to undermine the principles that have long defined the American way of life. Through his unique perspective, Wallace connects historical ideological shifts with today's societal challenges, offering insights into how citizens can actively engage in preserving the nation's core values.

About the Author:

Ron Wallace is a dynamic leader and author with a multifaceted career that spans several industries and roles. Notably, he retired as President of UPS International, where he led operations in over 200 countries and managed a workforce of 60,000 employees. Following his retirement, Wallace transitioned into public service, including a significant role in establishing the City of Milton, Georgia. His career also includes notable contributions as a police officer, restaurateur, and real estate developer.

Wallace has authored several books, including the bestselling Leadership Lessons from a UPS Driver: Delivering a Culture of We, Not Me, and the award-winning Irish Pubs in America: History, Lore, and Recipes. His latest work, American Madness: Waking Up to Woke, continues his tradition of candidly addressing the issues facing American society with clarity and courage.

