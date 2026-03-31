Ron Yates Opens New Winery Tasting Room in the Texas Wine Country, Marking the 10th Anniversary

This space allows us to welcome more guests while keeping the fun, relaxed, friendly atmosphere people love. Our goal has always been to make great Texas wine in a place where people want to spend time, and this new venue lets us do that in a bigger way. Post this

The new tasting room will be an iconic part of Texas Wine Country with its grand scale, sweeping vineyard views, and elevated amenities. The new facility features seated tastings, a library wine tasting program, a full-service kitchen with a wood-fired pizza oven, private tasting space, and 7,000 square feet of covered outdoor seating with picturesque vineyard views. The venue also includes a stage for live music and space for special events.

"This new tasting room represents the next chapter for Ron Yates," says founder Ron Yates. "Over the past decade, we've built a loyal following. This space allows us to welcome more guests while keeping the fun, relaxed, friendly atmosphere people love. Our goal has always been to make great Texas wine in a place where people want to spend time, and this new venue lets us do that in a bigger way."

Guests can enjoy a flight of flagship wines at the central tasting bar, or a glass, or bottle in seated tastings. A private tasting room is available by appointment for guided experiences featuring limited and library selections with food pairings.

To celebrate the opening, Ron Yates will host a Grand Opening event on Saturday, May 2, 2026, with live music from electronic rock duo Ghostland Observatory. The outdoor festivities will include the release of two new wines from The Get Together boxed wine series at the winery's Hill Country estate. Tickets are $60 per person and are available on the winery website.

About Ron Yates

Founded in 2016, Ron Yates Winery is a family-owned Texas Hill Country winery dedicated to producing high-quality wines from estate fruit and top Texas growers. Located on Highway 290 in the heart of Texas Hill Country, where panoramic vineyard views complement every pour, the winery is known for its hospitality, and wines inspired by classic European styles made with Texas grapes. Connect with Ron Yates on Facebook, Instagram, and our website.

Media Contact

Matt McGinnis, Big Thirst, Inc., 1 5128098712, [email protected], https://bigthirst.com/

SOURCE Ron Yates