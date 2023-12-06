Ronald A. Murphy DMD Supports Battles Against Poverty and Illiteracy

Give joy today, restore hope for tomorrow.' I knew I had to support them. This aligns with my very purpose which is to give joy and restore hope to our youth through books. Books are inspirational and bring hope. Good characters set good examples, they work for the good and overcome obstacles. Post this

"The Christmas Wish started as the Kid's Crusade Foundation for the purpose of assisting children in need and children's charities. In 1973, the name was changed to the CHUM Charitable Foundation in order to broaden the scope of the foundation's work, including the increase in requests for financial assistance."

Dr. Ron Murphy, has been supporting youth organizations by giving great reading materials that inspire and uplift. He has provided well over 75,000 books to these groups in the past few years. Toys for Tots, Boys & Girls Clubs, and schools and libraries through the US have sent praise and appreciation for his unrelenting dedication and support.

He's decided that there is yet another place that he can bring his help and he is doing just that.

Dr. Murphy recently said, "When I realized that the purpose of the Christmas Wish is really: 'Give joy today, restore hope for tomorrow.' I knew I had to support them. This aligns with my very purpose which is to give joy and restore hope to our youth through books. Books are inspirational and bring hope. Good characters set good examples, they work for the good and overcome obstacles. The youth impacted by the Christmas Wish deserve to have hope. And so I must work to make sure they do!"

Dr. Murphy continues to give to his community and beyond and is a leader not only as a health care and professional but also as a friend to the world at large.

BIO:

Dr. Murphy graduated from SIU Dental School in Alton, IL in 2002. He did his undergraduate at Bradley University graduating in 1998.

His practice is located in Batavia, IL where he has been practicing since January of 2005. He resides in Batavia with his wife and three young girls. During dental school, Dr. Murphy went to Jamaica on a humanitarian trip where the team of doctors and students performed extractions, cleanings and basic restorative procedures. Furthermore, when he graduated from SUI Dental School, he received an award from The Academy of Operative Dentistry.

He is currently a member of American Dental Association, Illinois Dental Society (http://www.isds.org), Fox Valley Dental Society, Chicago Dental Society, and the Academy of General Dentistry. He has received an award for Top Doc organization in 2011.

Dr. Murphy enjoys spending time within the community. He has been a member of Batavia Rotary since 2005 and severed as Secretary of the club for 2 years. Furthermore, he is member of Batavia Chamber of Commerce and served on Batavia Access Fireworks Committee.

Dr. Murphy likes to spend his free time traveling to warm places. Furthermore, he enjoys deep sea fishing. He is still looking for the blue marlin that got away from him on his honeymoon in 2002. He enjoys spending time with his family. The three girls keep him hopping.

To this day, he still gets tremendous satisfaction with every patient he is able to help. A smile brings happiness and he is proud to be a provider that can help spread health and happiness to the world.

Contact for more information:

Ronald A. Murphy, DMD

General & Cosmetic Dentistry

1605 W Wilson Street #114

Batavia, IL 60510

(630) 793-0729

[email protected]

[email protected]

https://www.murphydentistry.com/

SOURCE Ronald A. Murphy DMD