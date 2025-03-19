Ronati Unveils Studio: The First Comprehensive Cloud-Based Platform for Managing Vintage, Antiques, and Pre-Owned Goods

"Studio simplifies and streamlines what has traditionally been a chaotic process. For the first time, sellers have a platform designed specifically to address the unique challenges of this industry." Post this

"Studio simplifies and streamlines what has traditionally been a chaotic process," said Clinton Howell, President of CINOA, the global confederation of art and antiques associations representing over 5,000 dealers across 20 countries. "For the first time, sellers have a platform designed specifically to address the unique challenges of this industry."

Sellers can use the Ronati Mobile App to photograph and document items in real-time and then access and share their inventory 24/7 via email, text, or social media from Studio desktop and mobile apps. Sellers can create branded PDF tear sheets or catalogs in just a few clicks. They can organize their inventory by category, location, and availability and track acquisition and refurbishment costs. Instead of taking hours going between spreadsheets, word documents, and image folders, sellers can prepare item data and images with a single click for quick copy/paste posting to unlimited websites and online marketplaces. Finally, sellers can track where their inventory is listed online to keep their world organized, avoid duplicate sales, and improve customer satisfaction.

"Studio changes the game. It creates opportunities from the outset that wouldn't have existed for buyer and seller alike," said Toby Lorford, CEO of Lorford's Antiques, the largest collective of antique dealers in the UK.

"Fueled by Millenials and Gen Z, the secondhand economy—from luxury antiques to affordable vintage items —has evolved from a trend into a global movement, yet the technology available for sellers to respond to this growth hasn't kept pace," said Ronati CEO Stacey Tiveron. "Studio marks a new era of empowerment for these small businesses and resellers. Our goal is to enable them to easily, efficiently, and effectively document, organize, and manage their constantly-changing inventory so they can focus on strategically positioning their businesses for growth in a highly competitive market."

Studio is Ronati's second groundbreaking product for resale dealers to build, connect, and modernize their businesses. In 2020, Ronati introduced its first product, the eCommerce Manager (eCM), a concierge listing service designed for dealers who manage high-volume listings on multiple online marketplaces and websites. Dealers in the US and the UK use the eCM to manage over 450,000 unique listings across more than 10 global marketplaces.

"Where eCM serves a specific type of seller, Studio gives sellers of all sizes and types, whether they are online or offline, the ability to expand their businesses with a powerful suite of tools that provides the benefits and efficiencies that were once out of their reach," added Tiveron.

About Ronati:

Ronati designs simple technology solutions specifically built for the antiques, vintage, and pre-owned goods industries. Studio is the industry's first end-to-end, cloud-based platform enabling sellers of preowned goods to manage their inventory from acquisition through sale effortlessly. Whether sellers are online or offline, Ronati's purpose-built solutions combine technology with industry expertise, strengthening the entire pre-owned goods market. www.ronati.com

Media Contact

Steve Christensen, Ronati, 1 2025779050, [email protected], https://ronati.com

SOURCE Ronati