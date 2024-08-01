Ron's Home Style Foods Partners with Center of the Plate Foods Sales to Accelerate National Growth

"Our team is thrilled to embark on this partnership with Center of the Plate Food Sales. With their proven track record and strategic approach, we are confident in expanding our footprint within the Southeastern markets." - Brandon Woodall, Vice President of Ron's Home Style Foods Post this

Brandon Woodall, Vice President of Ron's Home Style Foods, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "Our team is thrilled to embark on this partnership with Center of the Plate Food Sales. With their proven track record and strategic approach, we are confident in expanding our footprint within the Southeastern markets."

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Ron's Home Style Foods has established a strong presence in Texas and Louisiana, offering high-quality products crafted daily under USDA and FDA inspection. As a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Historically Underutilized Business (HUB), Ron's Home Style Foods exemplifies diversity and excellence in the food manufacturing sector.

Founded in 1992, COP Food Sales, Inc. has earned acclaim as a premier food brokerage firm. It represents top-tier companies and is committed to building enduring partnerships based on integrity and proven sales methodologies. The partnership between Ron's Home Style Foods and COP Food Sales, Inc. underscores a shared dedication to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction in the culinary industry.

For more information about Ron's Home Style Foods and its expansive line of freshly prepared foods, visit https://ronsfoods.com/

For inquiries or media requests, please contact Gary Gist, National Sales Manager at 713-302-2007.

About Ron's Home Style Foods

Ron's Home Style Foods is renowned for its commitment to crafting fresh, high-quality products using traditional methods. Each product focuses on authenticity and flavor, reflecting Ron's dedication to delivering homemade taste to consumers nationwide.

About COP Food Sales, Inc.

Established in 1992, COP Food Sales, Inc. has emerged as a leading force in the food brokerage industry. Recognized for its extensive industry knowledge and unwavering commitment to excellence, COP Food Sales, Inc. specializes in forging successful partnerships that drive growth and profitability for its clients.

Media Contact

Gary Gist, Ron's Home Style Foods, 713-302-2007, [email protected], https://ronsfoods.com/

Brandon Woodall, Ron's Home Style Foods, 713-640-2082, [email protected], https://ronsfoods.com/

SOURCE Ron's Home Style Foods