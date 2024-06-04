Roo Teams With Fear Free Veterinary Certification Program to Enhance Veterinary Well-Being and Patient Care

"Teaming up with Roo helps more veterinarians appreciate the importance of creating a calming environment. This enables them to treat their patients more effectively in a relaxed setting, improving the experience for veterinary team members, pet parents, and animals." - Randy Valpy, CEO, Fear Free. Post this

Through this collaboration, veterinary practices and professionals who are Fear Free Certified will have certification badges added to their Roo profiles, making it easier for Fear Free Certified Veterinary Practices to get relief from Certified Veterinary Professionals. The certification signifies these professionals are equipped with the necessary tools to recognize and treat signs of fear and anxiety in their patients, ultimately enhancing the quality of care and building stronger relationships between professionals and their patients. This initiative underscores Roo's dedication to promoting a safe, positive environment for professionals, pets, and hospitals alike. Roo vets and techs will receive a discount on individual Fear Free Certification registration and renewals. Additionally, special pricing is available to Roo Hospitals interested in pursuing Fear Free Veterinary Practice Certification.

"Similar to Roo, Fear Free was designed by closely listening to the needs of the industry, making them a perfect collaborator," said Roo CEO Danny Leffel. "As the largest network for veterinary relief in the U.S., Roo is committed to fostering positive environments in the workplace, and this alliance represents just one of the many steps we're taking to increase quality of care, enriching both animal hospitals offerings and the lives of veterinary professionals."

As demand for veterinary care increases, Roo is dedicated to expanding its services to better meet the needs of veterinarians and the communities they serve. The platform continues to empower skilled professionals to select their preferred shifts, enhancing their earning potential and improving work-life balance while providing essential support to hospitals. In addition to verifying active Fear Free Certifications, Roo hospitals can review resumes and experience to ensure a culture and quality fit for both parties.

"Teaming up with Roo helps more veterinarians appreciate the importance of creating a calming environment," said Randy Valpy, CEO of Fear Free. "This enables them to treat their patients more effectively in a relaxed setting, improving the experience for veterinary team members, pet parents, and animals."

For more information about Roo and its new strategic alliance with Fear Free, please visit https://fearfreepets.com/resources/preferred-product-program/roo/. To view the complete list of cities where Roo is available, please see this link.

About Roo

Founded in 2019, Roo is the leading flexible-work marketplace in veterinary medicine. Its innovative platform enables practitioners across the U.S. to seamlessly search and fulfill short-term veterinary staffing needs in real-time in a transparent environment. Roo aims to leverage innovation and technology to provide more animal healthcare than anyone by empowering the largest corps of veterinary professionals. For more information or to find a location, visit www.roo.vet.

About Fear Free

Founded by Dr. Marty Becker and developed by hundreds of experts in behavior, medicine, and handling, Fear Free is a global initiative that offers online and in-person education that empowers veterinary professionals, the pet professional community, animal shelter staff and volunteers, and pet owners to create low-stress environments for pets. Fear Free provides both professionals and pet lovers alike with the knowledge and tools to look after a pet's physical and emotional wellbeing thereby reducing fear, anxiety, and stress in animals during veterinary visits and other interactions, i.e. grooming, pet sitting, daycare and boarding visits.

Veterinary or pet professionals can learn more about becoming Fear Free Certified by visiting fearfree.com. Pet owners can visit fearfreehappyhomes.com to access free videos, articles, and more that will help improve the physical and emotional health of their pets right at home. Shelter, rescue, and animal welfare employees and volunteers can visit fearfreeshelters.com to enroll in the complimentary program.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Roo Media Contact

Peyton Burgess

[email protected]

(919) 277-1168

Fear Free Media Contact

Andru Valpy

Marketing Manager

[email protected]

(303) 226-9086

SOURCE Fear Free