Roof MD Honored with Excellence Award at 2025 Owens Corning Roofing Platinum Conference

"Total protection goes beyond shingles, and this award is a testament to our dedication to helping homeowners understand the benefits of a complete roofing system for a safer, stronger home." Post this

"Total protection goes beyond shingles, and this award is a testament to our dedication to helping homeowners understand the benefits of a complete roofing system for a safer, stronger home," said [Brett Werner, President, Roof MD]. "We're incredibly honored to be recognized by Owens Corning, America's #1 most trusted and recognized roofing brand*."

Roof MD has become one of the leading roofing contractors in Middle Tennessee through a results-driven, customer-centric approach. From quick repairs and thorough inspections to full roof replacements and storm damage restoration, Roof MD offers a comprehensive range of services to keep homes safe, sound, and protected in any weather.

"This award wouldn't be possible without the trust of our customers and the hard work of our dedicated team. For us, every roof is an opportunity to help a family feel secure in their home, and we'll continue bringing that same passion to every project."

Roof MD plans to extend its commitment to excellence by continuing to deliver trustworthy, dependable work for homeowners and by educating customers about the importance of a complete roofing system.

To learn more about Roof MD and our award-winning services, visit www.roof-md.com.

About Roof MD

Roof MD is a leading roofing contractor serving Middle Tennessee and parts of Georgia. We specialize in roof replacements, repairs, inspections, and storm damage restoration. Our customer-focused approach ensures every homeowner receives expert guidance and dependable service for a safer, more durable home.

*America's #1 most trusted and recognized roofing brand is based on nationwide surveys conducted by Owens Corning.

Media Contact

Brett Werner, Roof MD, 1 866-601-2408, [email protected], https://www.roof-md.com/

SOURCE Roof MD