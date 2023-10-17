Roofing Alliance Announces 2024 Student Competition Teams

This hallmark event exposes students to roofing as a career choice and provides a valuable opportunity to network and connect with fellow students, faculty and Roofing Alliance members. Tweet this

The 10 construction management schools competing are:

Auburn University , Auburn, AL – Team mentor is Paige Harvill , Nations Roof, Mobile, AL

, – Team mentor is , Nations Roof, Bradley University , Peoria, IL – Team mentor is Doug Duncan , Nations Roof, Villa Park, IL

, – Team mentor is , Nations Roof, California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, CA – Team mentor is Rudy Gutierrez , Shell Roofing Solutions, Chino, CA

– Team mentor is , Shell Roofing Solutions, Clemson University , Clemson, SC – Team mentor is Will Fort , Bone Dry Roofing, North Charleston, SC

, – Team mentor is , Bone Dry Roofing, Colorado State University , Fort Collins, CO – Team mentor is Kent Nelson , Front Range Roofing Systems LLC, Greeley, CO

, – Team mentor is , Front Range Roofing Systems LLC, Illinois State University , Normal, IL (First-time participant) – Team mentor is CJ Martin, Showalter Roofing Services, Naperville, IL

, (First-time participant) – Team mentor is CJ Martin, Showalter Roofing Services, Texas A&M University, College Station , TX – Team mentor is Kyle Cahill , King of Texas Roofing Company, Grand Prairie, TX

, TX – Team mentor is , King of Texas Roofing Company, University of Arkansas at Little Rock , Little Rock, AR (First-time participant) – Team Mentor is David Workman , RoofConnect, Sheridan, AR

, (First-time participant) – Team Mentor is , RoofConnect, University of Florida , Gainesville, FL – Team mentor is Caleb Stauss , Big D Roofing, Ocala, FL

, – Team mentor is , Big D Roofing, University of North Florida , Jacksonville, FL (First-time participant) – Team mentor is Marshall Hall , Childers Roofing & Sheet Metal – A Tecta America Company LLC, Jacksonville, FL

Teams research the chosen project, submit a qualified bid package proposal and complete an oral presentation to illustrate their roofing, project management, estimating and safety knowledge. After receiving project details, each team is assigned a roofing contractor mentor who will provide guidance while students craft their written proposal. Proposals are reviewed and scored by a panel of industry judges.

"This hallmark event exposes students to roofing as a career choice and provides a valuable opportunity to network and connect with fellow students, faculty and Roofing Alliance members," stated Greg Bloom, Roofing Alliance president. "Every roofing professional should plan to attend the student competition. This is the future, and we need to support them and this competition."

Finalist teams will be invited to attend the Roofing Alliance's Welcome Reception, tour the F1 Paddock Building and attend NRCA's Industry Awards Ceremony and Cocktail Reception where winning teams will be recognized on stage.

For more information on the student competition plus information about the Roofing Alliance contact Alison L. LaValley, CAE, executive director, at [email protected] or visit roofingalliance.net.

