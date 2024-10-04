Roofing Alliance Launches Groundbreaking Roofing Industry Center in Collaboration with Clemson University

Roofing Alliance members are thrilled to partner with Clemson University on this initiative, which we believe will be a game-changer for addressing the industry's workforce challenges. Post this

The initial funding will support the center's development and implementation phases, laying a strong foundation for its transformative role in the roofing industry. Key areas of focus include creating robust workforce development programs that engage students as early as middle school and extend outreach to high school, community colleges, technical schools, and trade programs. Additionally, the center will establish a specialized education platform for roofing professionals and conduct pioneering research in sustainability, resiliency, technology, and materials.

"Roofing Alliance members are thrilled to partner with Clemson University on this initiative, which we believe will be a game-changer for addressing the industry's workforce challenges," said Alison L. LaValley, CAE, Executive Director of the Roofing Alliance. "Through focused initiatives, we aim to attract, train, and retain the next generation of professionals."

The Roofing Industry Center's research efforts will also tackle key issues like sustainability and technology, providing the groundwork for industry-wide advancements. "Our research will pave the way for groundbreaking innovations that will shape the future of roofing across all sectors," added LaValley.

Dr. Dhaval Gajjar, who will serve as the center's director at Clemson, emphasized the importance of workforce development: "Our top goal is to create training programs that inspire students starting as early as middle school. The roofing industry offers opportunities for careers with a range of skill sets and education levels," he said. "Roofs are a basic necessity, and yet the potential for innovation in the design, materials, and construction of roofs are limitless."

Dr. Vivek Sharma highlighted the collaborative nature of the center: "This center is the culmination of years of vision and effort. It has the potential to become a model of industry-academic partnerships, backed by rigorous data, research, and training, and paving the way for innovation in the roofing sector."

