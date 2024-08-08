Roofing Industry Media Giant Joins Forces with Strategic Incubator

Roofing Insights has announced a strategic partnership with SMB Modalities. The home improvement media channel plans to develop innovative new products and overdue financial solutions for contractors.

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Roofing Insights, LLC based in Maple Grove, MN turns to a strategic partnership and relationship with its next-stage partner, SMB Modalities, LLC. President of Roofing Insights, Dmitry Lipinskiy, has successfully created a nationwide collaborative community of contractors that is at the core of economic activity across the nation. However, and in furtherance of its vision and mission, Roofing Insights now welcomes SMB Modalities as its newest Member Manager in charge of strategic relationships and structured funding facilities.

As a knowledge base entity modeled after private business incubators, SMB Modalities LLC will assist the propulsion of both companies forward with as yet to be released innovative new products and overdue financial solutions for contractors.

"I know this industry very well and can speak to its impact at almost every level. However, I also know that adding people and talent brings new knowledge to the table, which helps everyone in the journey we all face in the contractor's community," said Dmitry Lipinskiy.

As Business Development Member-Manager and minority owners of Roofing Insights LLC, SMB Modalities LLC will bring its knowledge to the table in furtherance of the collective infrastructure originally envisioned by Dmitry Lipinskiy. Jesse Fennell, Chief Executive Manager of SMB Modalities, LLC was not surprised by the decision to join forces with Dmitry as the companies compliment each other and the principals and staff, including Raul Marrero, that make up both companies.

