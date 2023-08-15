RoofMarketplace Ranks No. 217 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 Annual List

RoofMarketplace appears on the Inc. 5000 with a three-year revenue growth of 2,580%.

WHITEWATER, Wis. , Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that RoofMarketplace is No. 217 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking on the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"RoofMarketplace is incredibly honored to be recognized as a fast-growing company by Inc. 5000 and proud of our team and everything they have accomplished," said Will Bazeley, CEO. "Our teams commitment to great customer service has put us in a position for this award."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

RoofMarketplace ranks second in Wisconsin. For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, slated for October 31 - November 2 in San Antonio, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

About RoofMarketplace

RoofMarketplace is an online marketplace platform targeting the property services market. Through an easy-to-understand tutorial, consumers describe their needs, which are combined with accurate aerial measurements enabling contractors to bid the work. By combining contractor feedback, ratings, values and pricing, consumers have all the information required to select the best contractor.

