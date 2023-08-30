ROOMDEX ANNOUNCES 2-Way Integration with the Infor HMS Property Management System

"We believe that hotel technology should, first and foremost, serve the guest experience," said Joe Vargas, SVP & General Manager, Infor. "Enabling the ROOMDEX integration gives our hotels the opportunity to employ a unique way to give guests more control over the design of their stay experience." Tweet this

With this 2-way integration, hotels can automate their upselling process to realize consistent and improved upsell revenue. ROOMDEX automatically connects and retrieves all configuration data as well as active reservations from the PMS. It then calculates operational availability, matches offer types to guest profiles, dynamically prices the offers based on demand, then writes the completed transaction to the guest reservation in Infor HMS.

"We believe that hotel technology should, first and foremost, serve the guest experience," said Joe Vargas, SVP & General Manager, Infor. "Enabling the ROOMDEX integration gives our hotels the opportunity to employ a unique and dynamic way to give guests more control over the design of their stay experience."

The 2-way integration dramatically reduces the time required to activate hotel upselling automation. Once the hotel orders the interface from Infor, all that is left to do is add some details, such as pictures and feature descriptions. Within just a couple of hours the hotel can sell and guarantee:

Room upgrades prior to check-in, with no operational conflicts

Room-specific attributes such as a room on a high floor or away from the elevator

Early check-ins and late check-outs, with no operational conflicts.

Ancillary guest services such as Breakfast or Parking

"We are tremendously excited to be working with one of the leaders in the hotel property management space," said Jos Schaap, CEO and Co-founder at ROOMDEX. "We are committed helping hotels running Infor HMS activate and get automated upselling running as easily as possible, so ROOMDEX will not charge the hotel for the service until such time the hotel has recovered the cost of Infor Interface through revenue from ROOMDEX."

About ROOMDEX

ROOMDEX is the technology leader in the hotel upselling software space. Its hotel upsell software automates, monetizes, and ultimately simplifies the hotel room upgrade process by putting the power of choice in the hotel guest's hands.

ROOMDEX Upsell Automation uses hotel reservation, guest data and its proprietary True AvailabilityTM and Dynamic Pricing algorithms to deliver personalized digital offers, greatly enhancing the guest experience and relieving hoteliers of the labor time required by other upselling solutions.

ROOMDEX is now the exclusive provider of ABS Upselling. Attribute-based selling re-imagines hotel inventory merchandising, delivering a unique and improved guest satisfaction and increased hotel revenue.

ROOMDEX Automation functionality is also available via an API Product Suite, empowering software engineers to enhance their products with proprietary intelligence and integrations.

ROOMDEX leverages experience gained by our team members while in leadership roles at companies such as MICROS (now Oracle Hospitality), Nor1, Duetto, StayNTouch and Shiji to develop our innovations in hotel automation, dynamic pricing, operational availability, and attribute-based selling. Since founding in spring of 2020, ROOMDEX has signed hundreds of hotels across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

