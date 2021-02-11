ROOMDEX, A Hotel Upsell Innovator, Partners with Pacifica Hotels

“The reasons for moving our hotels to ROOMDEX were twofold,” said John Pedlow, Vice President of Revenue at Pacifica Hotels, “The first was the automation and streamlining of the upsell process all the way to the PMS. The second reason is the reach, ALL guests direct and from OTAs receive offers"

ROOMDEX, a pioneer in automated hotel upselling solutions, announces that Pacifica Hotels has activated ROOMDEX’s Upgrade OptimizerTM software in four hotels, including, Marina Del Rey Hotel, (Venice, CA), Inn at the Pier (Pismo Beach, CA), Blue Sea Beach Hotel (San Diego, CA) and La Jolla Cove Hotel (La Jolla, CA).

Upgrade Optimizer is an automated hotel upsell tool that generates revenue directly to a hotel’s bottom line. ROOMDEX intelligently calculates the best upgrade offer price and ensures that only available rooms will be offered. Along with the upgrade, guests have the chance to purchase early check-in or late check-out. Late check out is offered automatically pre-arrival and during stay.

“The reasons for moving our hotels to ROOMDEX were twofold,” said John Pedlow, Vice President of Revenue at Pacifica Hotels, “The first was the automation and streamlining of the upsell process all the way to the PMS. Other upsell software only ever got us half-way there. Once the offer request was made, somebody needed to actually go and make sure that is happened in the PMS. By contrast, ROOMDEX integrates all the way through the system. Our operations team doesn’t have to worry about a thing.”

“The second reason is the reach,” John continued, “Other platforms only reach the guests who directly through our website. ROOMDEX offers go out to any guest in the system, regardless of whether they booked directly with us or booked through an OTA. We’re excited to continue to roll out ROOMDEX to our other properties.”

At Pacifica ROOMDEX enabled hotels have reported an average of $103 of additional room product up-sell revenue per up-sold stay since using the hotel upsell tool. Upgrade OptimizerTM room revenue is improving RevPar and boosting ADR when hotels need it most – even during low occupancy.

“We have been extremely pleased with the performance we are seeing at the Pacifica hotels so far,” said Jos Schaap, CEO and Co-Founder of ROOMDEX, “Despite the occupancy challenges the pandemic has presented, the Pacifica team has shown that they can still drive ancillary revenue in tough market conditions.”

ABOUT ROOMDEX :

ROOMDEX’s hotel upsell software, “Upgrade Optimizer,” automates, monetizes and ultimately simplifies the hotel room upgrade process by putting the power of choice in the hotel guest’s hands. Automation is the cornerstone of our pioneering hotel optimization platform. ROOMDEX uses hotel reservation, guest data and its proprietary persona and price algorithms to deliver personalized digital offers, greatly enhancing the guest experience. The hotel upsell tool relieves hoteliers of the labor time required by other upselling solutions while delivering high margin revenue and a substantial ROI.

The company was founded by Jos Schaap, Pierre Boettner and Denis Bajet, three industry veterans (Ex. MICROS-OPERA (now Oracle Hospitality), StayNTouch, Shiji and Nor1) who together bring over 90 years of hotel software innovation experience in PMS, integrations, revenue management, BI, mobile, self-service and upgrade optimization software. Since founding in spring of 2020, ROOMDEX has signed on more than 55 hotels with 5,500 rooms across the U.S., U.K. and Europe, visit http://www.roomdex.io

ABOUT Pacifica Hotels:

Pacifica Hotels was formed in 1993 to consolidate the hospitality operations of Invest West Financial Corporation, which has been involved in the acquisition, development, refurbishing and operating of quality hotel properties and other commercial real estate properties for almost 30 years. Today, Pacifica Hotels is the largest owner and operator of boutique hotels on the Pacific Coast. Pacifica Hotels’ 40 independent and flag properties in key California cities from San Diego to San Francisco, as well as Hawaii, feature outstanding locations, AAA 3 and 4-diamond ratings, upgraded amenities and high standards of guest service. For complete hotel descriptions and reservations, visit http://www.pacificahotels.com.