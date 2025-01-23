Roon Menopause Now Available to Provide Essential Answers from Experts in its AI-Powered App

"Menopause is finally starting to receive the attention it has long deserved. For decades, this critical phase in women's health has been overlooked—even in medical education," said Roon co-founder, Chief Medical Officer, and neurosurgeon Rohan Ramakrishna, M.D. Post this

Roon Menopause features short-form content from 60+ experts and people with lived experiences to address common questions surrounding menopause, including symptoms, treatment options, mental health, and navigating relationships and careers during midlife. Featured experts include:

Dr. Tami Rowen , on sexual health and menopause

, on sexual health and menopause Dr. Leah Millheiser and Dr. Rajita Patil , on hormone replacement therapy (HRT) and symptom management

and Dr. , on hormone replacement therapy (HRT) and symptom management Dr. Angela Lawson and Dr. Kimberly Mangla , on mental health and menopause

and Dr. , on mental health and menopause Dr. Lisa Genova , neuroscientist and bestselling author, on the neurological impact of menopause

, neuroscientist and bestselling author, on the neurological impact of menopause Dr. Serena Chen and Dr. Randi Goldman , on fertility and menopause

and Dr. , on fertility and menopause Registered dietician Judy Simon on diet & nutrition for menopause

on diet & nutrition for menopause Dr. Shruthi Mahalingaiah, on premature and early menopause

Dr. Mindy Goldman , on cancer survivorship and menopause

, on cancer survivorship and menopause Dr. Jewel Kling on managing menopause in diverse populations

on managing menopause in diverse populations Dr. Corinne Menn , on integrative approaches to menopause

, on integrative approaches to menopause Omisade Burney-Scott, on cultural narratives of menopause and lived experiences

Reshma Saujani , on advocacy for women navigating health and career challenges

"Roon Menopause is the latest in a series of women's health launches for fertility & family building, PCOS, and endometriosis," said Roon co-founder and CEO Vikram Bhaskaran. "This is just the beginning of how we'll support women across their lifetime health journeys through expert guidance."

Roon currently provides free, expert-driven resources for ALS, dementia, endometriosis, fertility and family building, glioblastoma, PCOS and now menopause. It's available on iOS and at Roon.com.

About Roon

Roon is on a mission to bring everyone access to a trusted guide for health. Roon was built by an interdisciplinary team of doctors, patients, caregivers, public health experts, designers, engineers, and content producers, all dedicated to the mission of reimagining the internet for health with trust and expert curation at its core. It recently raised a $15m series A round, led by FirstMark Capital and Forerunner Ventures, with continued support from TMV and Sequoia Capital.

