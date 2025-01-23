Roon Menopause Now Available to Provide Essential Answers from Experts in its AI-Powered App

Today, Roon the trusted guide to health conditions built by medical experts launches Roon Menopause. Through Roon Menopause, women can access bite-sized video answers from trusted experts, empowering them to navigate this transformative phase with confidence. Whether it's understanding symptoms like hot flashes, exploring hormone therapy, or addressing workplace stigma, Roon Menopause utilizes AI powered guidance to deliver accurate, expert-driven answers.
NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Roon the trusted guide to health conditions built by medical experts launches Roon Menopause. Through Roon Menopause, women can access bite-sized video answers from trusted experts, empowering them to navigate this transformative phase with confidence. Whether it's understanding symptoms like hot flashes, exploring hormone therapy, or addressing workplace stigma, Roon Menopause utilizes AI powered guidance to deliver accurate, expert-driven answers.
"Menopause is finally starting to receive the attention it has long deserved. For decades, this critical phase in women's health has been overlooked—even in medical education," said Roon co-founder, Chief Medical Officer, and neurosurgeon Rohan Ramakrishna, M.D. "When I was in medical school, menopause was barely mentioned. Today, women face an overwhelming flood of information—much of it inaccurate. With Roon, we aim to cut through the noise and offer the most trusted resource, built on the expertise of leading physicians and advocates."
Roon Menopause features short-form content from 60+ experts and people with lived experiences to address common questions surrounding menopause, including symptoms, treatment options, mental health, and navigating relationships and careers during midlife. Featured experts include:
- Dr. Tami Rowen, on sexual health and menopause
- Dr. Leah Millheiser and Dr. Rajita Patil, on hormone replacement therapy (HRT) and symptom management
- Dr. Angela Lawson and Dr. Kimberly Mangla, on mental health and menopause
- Dr. Lisa Genova, neuroscientist and bestselling author, on the neurological impact of menopause
- Dr. Serena Chen and Dr. Randi Goldman, on fertility and menopause
- Registered dietician Judy Simon on diet & nutrition for menopause
- Dr. Shruthi Mahalingaiah, on premature and early menopause
- Dr. Mindy Goldman, on cancer survivorship and menopause
- Dr. Jewel Kling on managing menopause in diverse populations
- Dr. Corinne Menn, on integrative approaches to menopause
- Omisade Burney-Scott, on cultural narratives of menopause and lived experiences
- Reshma Saujani, on advocacy for women navigating health and career challenges
"Roon Menopause is the latest in a series of women's health launches for fertility & family building, PCOS, and endometriosis," said Roon co-founder and CEO Vikram Bhaskaran. "This is just the beginning of how we'll support women across their lifetime health journeys through expert guidance."
Roon currently provides free, expert-driven resources for ALS, dementia, endometriosis, fertility and family building, glioblastoma, PCOS and now menopause. It's available on iOS and at Roon.com.
About Roon
Roon is on a mission to bring everyone access to a trusted guide for health. Roon was built by an interdisciplinary team of doctors, patients, caregivers, public health experts, designers, engineers, and content producers, all dedicated to the mission of reimagining the internet for health with trust and expert curation at its core. It recently raised a $15m series A round, led by FirstMark Capital and Forerunner Ventures, with continued support from TMV and Sequoia Capital.
Media Contact
