Rooﬁng Insights To Register an Industry-Speciﬁc Mortgage Fund

A new industry fund will finance roofing and storm restoration projects for consumers and business owners. The fund seeks to raise an initial $100 million in capital commitments.

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rooﬁng Insights, LLC the rooﬁng industry media company with its mission to lift the standards of the industry, is on track to register an industry-speciﬁc private mortgage fund for the purpose of ﬁnancing storm restoration and roof replacement projects. Mandelbrot Fund I, L.P., or the "Fund," will be registered on or about September 1, 2024, leveraging the contractor vetting properties of Directorii and the custom coding properties provided by RadiansERP™ through Knowledge Transfer LLC.

The Fund is being structured such that private second mortgage loans can be made directly to consumers and business owners in need of storm restoration and roof replacement ﬁnancing, through its lending, origination, and loan servicing affiliate, Blue Octopus Capital LLC. Roofing Insights LLC will be the General Partner of the Fund under the Security and Exchange Commission's Regulation D allowing for a registration exemption under 506(c) for private placement offerings when they are available only to accredited investors.

"I feel the system is broken at times and that something needs to be done. And that is why this makes so much sense for everyone." said Dmitry Lipinskiy in a recent meeting with colleagues and partners.

Proceeds of the Fund will be deployed and tracked at the per-project stages level using custom code developed by Knowledge Transfer LLC; enabling the General Partner and the Fund to "see" where every use of fund proceeds is active; enabling efficiencies in the use of capital and designed to scale for the benefit of contractors, homeowners, the accredited investors, the General Partner, and affiliates of Roofing Insights.

The Fund seeks to raise an initial $100 Million in capital commitments and may elect to accept additional capital commitments intent on meeting the funding demands of the market, nationwide.

About Rooﬁng Insights LLC:

Roofing Insights LLC is a Maple Grove, Minnesota company driven by its ongoing mission to lift the standards of the roofing industry as the voice of the roofing community.

