Roopal Luhana Appointed Co-Lead Counsel in Lyft Passenger Sexual Assault MDL, Reinforcing Chaffin Luhana's Leadership in Complex Litigation

NEW YORK, March 29, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Roopal Luhana has been appointed Co-Lead Counsel in the Lyft Passenger Sexual Assault MDL, placing Chaffin Luhana in a key leadership role in efforts to hold rideshare companies accountable for passenger safety. The litigation centers on allegations that Lyft failed to protect passengers, with the firm working to advance cases in a way that supports survivors and promotes meaningful safety improvements.

The Honorable Rita F. Lin of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California appointed Chaffin Luhana LLP founding partner Roopal Luhana as Co-Lead Counsel in the Lyft Passenger Sexual Assault Multidistrict Litigation (MDL), placing the firm at the forefront of efforts to hold rideshare companies accountable for passenger safety.

Luhana will serve alongside Aimee Wagstaff and Rachel Abrams, both nationally recognized for their leadership in complex mass tort and sexual assault litigation.

Chaffin Luhana attorney Steven Cohn was also appointed to the Plaintiffs' Steering Committee, where he will play a key role in advancing the litigation, including leading legal briefing and supporting case strategy.

"We are proud to be at the forefront of another MDL," said Eric Chaffin, Founding and Managing Partner of Chaffin Luhana. "Roopal's appointment reflects her leadership in complex litigation and her commitment to holding companies accountable. Steve's appointment to the Plaintiffs' Steering Committee marks the sixth Chaffin Luhana attorney selected by a federal judge to help lead national litigation—reflecting the firm's continued leadership in complex litigation nationwide."

"This litigation is about accountability and ensuring that rideshare companies protect the people who trust them to get home safely," said Luhana. "As both an advocate and a mother of daughters, this work is deeply personal to me. Companies that fail to protect their passengers must be held accountable, and we are committed to advancing these cases in a way that centers survivors and drives meaningful safety changes."

Plaintiffs' Co-Lead Counsel is responsible for coordinating pretrial proceedings on behalf of the plaintiffs, including leading discovery, drafting motions, arguing before the court, and serving as a primary liaison between the court and plaintiffs' counsel.

Plaintiffs Allege Lyft Failed to Protect Passengers

The litigation centers on allegations that Lyft failed to implement adequate safety measures to protect passengers from sexual assault and harassment. At the time of consolidation, the Lyft MDL brought together dozens of related federal actions, with more expected to be filed. In addition to the federal MDL, roughly 2,000 Lyft cases have also been coordinated in California state court.

Plaintiffs allege they suffered sexual assault or harassment as a result of Lyft's failure to implement appropriate safety precautions—many of whom trusted the platform to get them home safely. Claims include inadequate driver screening and background checks, failure to properly train and supervise drivers, failure to respond to complaints, and failure to implement safety measures such as video and audio monitoring.

Data from Lyft's latest Safety Transparency Report (2020–2022) showed 2,651 instances in the most serious categories of sexual assault, down from more than 4,000 reported between 2017 and 2019.

Plaintiffs further allege that Lyft has long been aware of reports of sexual harassment, assault, and rape on its platform, yet failed to take appropriate action to protect passengers. Despite receiving passenger complaints and police notifications since at least 2015, the company is accused of prioritizing growth over rider safety.

Ms. Luhana Demonstrates Proven Leadership in Complex MDL Litigation

Ms. Luhana, who co-founded Chaffin Luhana with Eric Chaffin in 2010, has extensive experience in consolidated litigation. She has represented clients in national proceedings involving defective pharmaceutical and medical products, environmental contamination, and large-scale institutional negligence.

Frequently entrusted with responsibilities in federal MDLs and other mass-tort programs across the country, Ms. Luhana has served on the Plaintiffs' Steering Committee in the Camp Lejeune Water Litigation, the Plaintiffs' Executive Committee in Paraquat Products Liability Litigation and in the Zantac Products Liability Litigation, the Co-Lead Counsel in the Uber Technologies Passenger Sexual Assault Litigation, and more. Now, she will be working on behalf of passengers who were sexually assaulted by Lyft drivers whom they trusted to transport them safely to their destinations.

As Co-Lead Counsel, she will present the plaintiffs' position to the Court on matters arising during pretrial proceedings, help coordinate discovery and settlement discussions, and guide overall litigation strategy.

Judge Lin to Oversee Proceedings

The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation centralized the Lyft cases in the Northern District of California, finding it to be the most appropriate transferee district due to the number of cases already pending there and the ability to facilitate coordination with related proceedings underway in California.

Judge Rita F. Lin was assigned to oversee the MDL and will manage pretrial proceedings as the litigation progresses.

Lyft opposed the consolidation of federal sexual assault lawsuits into an MDL, arguing it was unnecessary.

Chaffin Luhana expects that, following consolidation, additional cases will be filed in the coming months.

About Chaffin Luhana

Chaffin Luhana LLP is a national plaintiffs' trial firm focused on representing individuals and families in complex, high-stakes litigation. Founded by Eric Chaffin and Roopal Luhana, the firm has recovered over $1 billion nationwide and brings more than 250 years of combined legal experience.

With six attorneys having served in court-appointed leadership roles in multidistrict and coordinated proceedings nationwide, Chaffin Luhana is recognized for its leadership in complex plaintiffs' litigation and its commitment to holding companies accountable while advocating for those impacted by negligence and misconduct.

Media Contact

Caitlin Barasa, Chaffin Luhana LLP, 1 4808881123, [email protected], https://www.chaffinluhana.com/

SOURCE Chaffin Luhana LLP