RoosterBio and Secretome Therapeutics Announce Successful Completion of Large Scale Bioreactor Production for Clinical Stage Cell Therapy Candidate STM-01

"We are thrilled to partner with the amazing team at Secretome Therapeutics, a true innovator in the field of cell and secretome therapy", stated Tim Kelly, CEO of RoosterBio. "RoosterBio has spent the last twelve years developing the products and biomanufacturing processes necessary to achieve scalable, cost-effective production of cell and exosome therapeutics. It's extremely gratifying to be part of the team making transformative therapies like STM-01 more accessible to patients suffering from heart failure."

"Historically, the scale-up of stem cell-based therapeutics has represented a hurdle towards FDA approval, making manufacturing a top area of focus for Secretome since its founding 3 years ago," said Vinny Jindal, President and CEO of Secretome. "The RoosterBio team's world-class experience scaling up production of mesenchymal stem cells enabled us to reach this major milestone, and we look forward to working with them on STM-03 and our other pipeline products."

RoosterBio and Secretome's partnership also includes development of Secretome's lead preclinical asset, STM-21, the secretome from STM-01, which is being evaluated for neurological conditions including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and diabetic neuropathy, and for burns and other inflammatory conditions of the skin. As with STM-01, the scope of the work being performed by RoosterBio includes the establishment of a 50L bioreactor-based production process for STM-21.

About RoosterBio

RoosterBio accelerates human mesenchymal stem/stromal cell (hMSC) and extracellular vesicle (EV) product and process development to fuel the rapid implementation of scalable advanced therapies. Our high-quality hMSCs, bioprocess media, genetic engineering tools, and EV production solutions are paired with expert bioprocessing knowledge to progress therapeutic developers from concept to first-in-human testing and commercial manufacturing at reduced cost and increased productivity. With optimized, scalable processes, Type II Master Files, and cGMP products, we have enabled therapeutic programs to traverse their path to clinical translation in under one year. RoosterBio is driven by clients' success and creating a world where safe and effective advanced therapies are rapidly developed and widely available on a global scale.

http://www.roosterbio.com

About Secretome Therapeutics

Secretome Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel regenerative medicines derived from neonatal cardiac progenitor cells (nCPC) for serious diseases with high unmet need. By harnessing the therapeutic potential of cell-secreted bioactive factors, Secretome Therapeutics is pioneering a new class of off-the-shelf biologic therapies designed to activate the body's natural repair mechanisms.

https://secretometherapeutics.com/

Media Contact

Kim Hastings, RoosterBio, inc., 1 301-200-5366, [email protected], www.roosterbio.com

SOURCE RoosterBio, inc.