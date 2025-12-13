Rooted In Sound Academy Expands to Three Campuses Across North America and Opens Enrollment for 2026 Training Programs

"People want training they can trust," said Wyatt Mylius, founder of Rooted In Sound Academy. "With our expansion into Wisconsin, we are creating more accessible pathways for students who want to learn sound therapy in a professional, supportive, and accredited environment." Post this

Enrollment for all locations opens Monday. Students will have access to a multi-level curriculum that includes foundational anatomy and physiology for sound work, tuning-fork therapy, gong studies, voice and overtone practices, five-element theory, trauma-informed facilitation, and group event leadership. Programs blend scientific understanding of acoustics and vibration with cross-cultural traditions used in meditation, energy work, and contemplative practices.

"We are responding to a clear need for structured, high-quality sound-therapy education," said Wyatt Mylius, founder of Rooted In Sound Academy. "By expanding into the Midwest, we are making training more accessible while continuing to offer evidence-informed, hands-on instruction led by a diverse team of experienced practitioners."

The academy's faculty includes specialists in vibroacoustic methods, meditation, Eastern and Western healing systems, instrument performance, coaching, and integrative wellness. Students receive supervised practice and mentorship to support real-world application in personal, community, and professional settings.

The Manitowoc campus expands access for students seeking in-person instruction in the Great Lakes region. Program dates, faculty details, and enrollment information for all three locations are available on the academy's website.

Rooted In Sound Academy provides accredited sound-therapy training through programs designed for new practitioners, wellness providers, bodyworkers, meditation teachers, and professionals integrating sound into health and coaching practices.

More information is available at www.rootedinsound.com/school-of-sound.

