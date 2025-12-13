Rooted In Sound Academy Expands to Three Campuses Across North America and Opens Enrollment for 2026 Training Programs

Rooted In Sound Academy, an ISTA-accredited sound-therapy education center, announced its expansion to three campuses across North America with the launch of a new location in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. The academy currently serves students in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Beamsville, Ontario. Enrollment for all 2026 training programs opens Monday. Rooted In Sound Academy brings together a diverse faculty of respected practitioners and offers comprehensive training in sound therapy, vibroacoustic methods, meditation, and trauma-informed wellness practices.
PITTSBURGH, Dec. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rooted In Sound Academy announced the expansion of its accredited sound-therapy education programs with the addition of a new campus in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. The academy currently operates in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Beamsville, Ontario, and now serves students across three regions in North America.
Rooted In Sound Academy is accredited by the International Sound Therapy Association (ISTA) as an educational facility. The accreditation recognizes the academy's curriculum standards, instructor qualifications, and commitment to ethical and professional practice in sound-based wellness education.
Enrollment for all locations opens Monday. Students will have access to a multi-level curriculum that includes foundational anatomy and physiology for sound work, tuning-fork therapy, gong studies, voice and overtone practices, five-element theory, trauma-informed facilitation, and group event leadership. Programs blend scientific understanding of acoustics and vibration with cross-cultural traditions used in meditation, energy work, and contemplative practices.
"We are responding to a clear need for structured, high-quality sound-therapy education," said Wyatt Mylius, founder of Rooted In Sound Academy. "By expanding into the Midwest, we are making training more accessible while continuing to offer evidence-informed, hands-on instruction led by a diverse team of experienced practitioners."
The academy's faculty includes specialists in vibroacoustic methods, meditation, Eastern and Western healing systems, instrument performance, coaching, and integrative wellness. Students receive supervised practice and mentorship to support real-world application in personal, community, and professional settings.
The Manitowoc campus expands access for students seeking in-person instruction in the Great Lakes region. Program dates, faculty details, and enrollment information for all three locations are available on the academy's website.
Rooted In Sound Academy provides accredited sound-therapy training through programs designed for new practitioners, wellness providers, bodyworkers, meditation teachers, and professionals integrating sound into health and coaching practices.
More information is available at www.rootedinsound.com/school-of-sound.
Media Contact
Wyatt Mylius, Rooted In Sound Academy, 1 (412) 484-5440, [email protected], https://www.rootedinsound.com/school-of-sound
Gina Armstrong, Sound Space USA, 1 920-684-8880, [email protected], https://www.soundspaceusa.com/ris-academy
SOURCE Rooted In Sound Academy
Share this article