Rooting for Trees- A Legacy of Protecting the Waterways of the Tennessee River Valley

Citizen led and non-profit organizations are finding ways to get rooted in conservation best practices to protect and preserve the Tennessee River Valley watershed.

NORRIS, Tenn., Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Autumn in the Tennessee River Valley is known for its resplendent foliage and scenic vistas. Each fall, visitors flock to scenic byways and backgrounds to experience the colorful beauty of the season. What is difficult to imagine is a time that this valley was stripped of trees, leaving almost a desert landscape of barren subsoil and deep culverts carved by run-off.

Beginning with the first migration of pioneer settlers in the late 1700's through the 1930's, the overuse of the land and clear cutting of trees in the Tennessee River Valley led to cycles of flooding and human suffering. The mountain hillsides stripped of their trees were also eroded of tillable top soil necessary to grow food for families and protect the waterways from run-off and sediment.

The Great Depression was transformative for the region. Recognizing the negative impact of clear-cutting acres of land, especially on steep hillsides, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt and Congress mobilized a workforce to replant millions of trees across the nation. The newly formed Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) led efforts in the Tennessee River Valley to not only plant trees, but to establish native tree stands. This work has continued into this new century to help protect the 11,000 miles of shoreline and 293,000 acres of public lands entrusted to TVA through the work of the agency and volunteer efforts.

During the months of September and October, TVA supports the efforts of multiple grassroot organizations involved with stewardships projects along the waterways. While many of those projects involve litter pick-ups, TVA has invested funds in grassroot organizations to educate land owners and businesses on best practices for living and working in the watershed. Trees are rooted in conservation practices. Trees not only offer shade to the property landscape, trees also serve to stabilize shorelines, reduce run-off including water pollutants, shade water to increase dissolved oxygen of streams and creek beds, and store excess carbon.

Educating the waterfront homeowners, boaters, and businesses about the importance of preserving riparian buffers including placing a value on mature trees; promulgating rules for decreasing wake near fragile shorelines; and following the lead of other states that have put in place shoreline management acts or similar programs in place are all ways grassroot organizations help steward the fragile ecosystem of the larger watershed. The Norris Lake Project is just one of the many grassroot volunteer organizations involved stewardship education. Norris Lake Project Co-board Chair Julie Graham spoke about the ongoing educational movement within their group's mission. "When we began our work, the most frequent concern cited by lake users was the trash along the shorelines. Today, the most frequent complaint is about the damage created by artificial wake, and how that wake is eroding shorelines. Tree roots provide a barrier to erosion, making tree planting a simple conservation practice that landowners can implement to protect their shorelines," said Graham.

Empowered citizens are a frontline defense and already rooted in their respective communities. During this weekend of Public Lands Day and Plant a Tree Day, through October's National Make a Difference Day, there are opportunities across the Tennessee River Valley to get involved with local events on public land and waterways.

The TRV Stewardship Council supports the efforts of all the agencies that are protecting and restoring public lands. The Tennessee River Valley Stewardship Council, a 501 c3 nonprofit, serves as the steering committee and editorial board for the Geotourism MapGuide website. It is comprised of volunteers from a seven-state region. The Council's efforts are made possible through the generous support of the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA).

