Rootstock Hosts Preview of 2024 State of Manufacturing Technology Survey Results in IMA Webinar

"In this webinar, we'll discuss the tech trends—such as AI and machine learning—helping to address manufacturing challenges. Adoption of such technologies can help create a Signal Chain Decisioning Platform across a manufacturer's enterprise," said Raj Badarinath, Chief Product & Marketing Officer. Post this

Attendees will be able to preview trends and statistics on a wide range of topics vital to the manufacturing industry, including:

Short- and Long-term IT Investments: Understand where manufacturers are choosing to invest in IT with the aim of improving key performance areas.

"In today's manufacturing landscape, disjointed systems and information silos are major hurdles to modernization. Manufacturing companies also face a momentous generational shift, as seasoned employees are nearing retirement, and a newer, less experienced cohort is entering the workforce," said Raj Badarinath. "In our webinar, we'll discuss the tech trends helping to address these issues—including big data and analytics, cloud computing, AI and machine learning, and the Internet of Things (IoT). Adoption of such technologies can help create a comprehensive Signal Chain across a manufacturer's enterprise. And solutions like AIRS (AI from Rootstock) can serve as a generational bridge, capturing industry knowledge to empower a new generation of workers. I look forward to discussing these and other trends with our panelists."

Manufacturing professionals shouldn't miss this opportunity to preview the 2024 State of Manufacturing Survey Results. They can sign up via the link below and learn about the actions and steps their peers are taking to proactively shape the future of manufacturing:

https://illinoismanufacturersassociation.growthzoneapp.com/ap/Events/Register/MKH7kWJt6HeCg

ABOUT ROOTSTOCK

Rootstock Software provides the leading Manufacturing Cloud ERP, which empowers hundreds of manufacturers to turbocharge their operations in today's dynamic, post-pandemic world. Natively built on the Salesforce Platform, Rootstock delivers a future-proof solution. With it, manufacturers gain the agility to continually transform their business to meet evolving customer needs, navigate emerging challenges, and accelerate success. In addition, the "connectability" of Rootstock Cloud ERP gives manufacturers 360° visibility to collaborate with suppliers, trading partners, and the broader value chain. As Rootstock continues to grow, stay tuned to the company's latest customers, career opportunities, and LinkedIn posts.

Media Contact

Tammy Delatorre, Rootstock Software, 818-321-4549, [email protected], https://www.rootstock.com/

SOURCE Rootstock Software