Rootstock Software and Avalara Host Webinar on Manufacturing Tax and Financial Updates for 2024

"Both through the webinar and our Rooted-In Conference, manufacturers will get a chance to see the value from our well-matched areas of expertise and applications," said Stu Johnson, VP of Product Marketing at Rootstock Software. "Together, we'll cover critical financial topics for manufacturers. For example, I'll be discussing how they can connect banking and other data streams to better manage costs, profitability, cash flow, and more."

The webinar will also feature Aaron Hill, Senior Solutions Engineer from Avalara, who will deliver an overview of the new tax legislation that went into effect in 2024 and how these changes will impact a manufacturer's tax obligation. In addition, manufacturers can learn about the latest economic nexus updates, manufacturing taxability trends, supply chain issues, tax-exempt certificates, and tips to streamline sales tax compliance.

Manufacturers can register for the webinar or gain first-hand knowledge from both companies at the upcoming Rooted-In Manufacturing Conference: https://rootedin.rootstock.com/.

ABOUT ROOTSTOCK

Rootstock Software provides the leading Manufacturing Cloud ERP, which empowers hundreds of manufacturers to turbocharge their operations in today's dynamic, post-pandemic world. Natively built on the Salesforce Platform, Rootstock delivers a futureproof solution. With it, manufacturers gain the agility to continually transform their business to meet evolving customer needs, navigate emerging challenges, and accelerate success. In addition, the "connectability" of Rootstock Cloud ERP gives manufacturers 360° visibility to collaborate with suppliers, trading partners, and the broader value chain. As Rootstock continues to grow, stay tuned to the company's latest customers, career opportunities, and LinkedIn posts.

ABOUT AVALARA

Avalara makes tax compliance faster, easier, more accurate, and more reliable for 41,000+ business and government customers in over 75 countries. Tax compliance automation software solutions from Avalara leverage 1,200+ signed partner integrations across leading ecommerce, ERP, and other billing systems to power tax calculations, document management, tax return filing, and tax content access. Visit avalara.com to improve your compliance journey.

Media Contact

Tammy Delatorre, Rootstock Software, 818-321-4549, [email protected], https://www.rootstock.com/

SOURCE Rootstock Software