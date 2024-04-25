Rootstock Software Recognized as Partner in Collaborative Innovation for 2024 Manufacturing Leadership Awards

"We're thrilled to have our role in Arch Fab's project recognized by the Manufacturing Leadership Awards. This project underscores the truly transformative capabilities of our Manufacturing ERP," said Raj Badarinath, Chief Product & Marketing Officer at Rootstock Software. Post this

"We're thrilled to have our role in Arch Fab's project recognized by the Manufacturing Leadership Awards," said Raj Badarinath, Chief Product & Marketing Officer at Rootstock Software. "This project underscores the truly transformative capabilities of our Manufacturing ERP. Since our solution is built on the Salesforce Platform and works seamlessly with other solutions in the Salesforce ecosystem, we're able to provide exponentially more value, as evidenced by Arch Fab's ROI of 233% to 316% across different areas of its business."

Jeff Cash, CEO of Arch Fab, praised the collaboration: "Our journey with Rootstock Software has been a game-changer, enabling us to scale rapidly while also enhancing our project management and customer experience."

Additional highlights of the collaborative ecosystem project include:

ENHANCED EFFICIENCY: Operations were streamlined from project inception to completion. Efficiencies generated by this digital transformation helped reduce staff turnover by 50%.

INCREASED CAPACITY: Project managers have been able to handle an average 300% increase in their project capacity—also contributing to business growth.

STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS: Arch Fab leaders foster continual innovation and improvements in this ecosystem. For example, Arch Fab launched a new Shade Tracker app, which enables customers to receive real-time updates on their projects.

Rootstock Software and Arch Fab will be honored at the Manufacturing Leadership Awards Gala, scheduled for June 5, 2024, at the JW Marriott Marco Island, Florida. The gala is the closing event for Rethink: Accelerating Digital Transformation in Manufacturing.

ABOUT ROOTSTOCK

Rootstock Software provides the leading Manufacturing Cloud ERP, which empowers hundreds of manufacturers to turbocharge their operations in today's dynamic, post-pandemic world. Natively built on the Salesforce Platform, Rootstock delivers a future-proof solution. With it, manufacturers gain the agility to continually transform their business to meet evolving customer needs, navigate emerging challenges, and accelerate success. In addition, the "connectability" of Rootstock Cloud ERP gives manufacturers 360° visibility to collaborate with suppliers, trading partners, and the broader value chain. As Rootstock continues to grow, stay tuned to the company's latest customers, career opportunities, and LinkedIn posts.

ABOUT ARCHITECTURAL FABRICATION

Based in Fort Worth, Texas, Architectural Fabrication (Arch Fab) was initially established in 1991. Over the past decade, the company has evolved and shifted its focus from smaller service projects to manufacturing more complex products, such as extruded aluminum sunshades, commercial canopies, metal and fabric awning systems, and more. Arch Fab works with some of the largest architectural firms, general contractors, and retailers in the United States. Not only does it manufacture and design commercial products, but it also provides custom finishing options and installation.

