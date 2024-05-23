Rootstock Software to Showcase ERP and AI Innovations at the Smart Manufacturing Experience in Pittsburgh

"At the Smart Manufacturing Experience, we're excited to demonstrate our latest ERP and AI capabilities in the context of our new 2024 manufacturing survey results," said Stu Johnson, VP of Product Marketing at Rootstock Software. Post this

"The Smart Manufacturing Experience offers a phenomenal forum for manufacturers to come together to learn how to make their operations more intelligent and efficient. Pittsburgh is the perfect backdrop, as the city has strong roots in the steel industry and has diversified into various sectors including advanced manufacturing, robotics, medical device, and high-tech," said Stu Johnson, Vice President of Product Marketing at Rootstock Software. "We're excited to demonstrate our latest ERP and AI capabilities in the context of our new 2024 manufacturing survey. Results will be available prior to the event. A key finding is that manufacturers are clamoring to invest in AI that truly matters and can impact their operations."

Manufacturers can meet the team at booth 617, discuss findings from the company's 2024 tech survey, and learn more about the following Rootstock innovations and accolades:

Signal Chain Decisioning Platform. AIRS™ (AI from Rootstock) leverages the company's unique ERP datasets. It also assembles data from across CRM, SCM, PLM, and other ecosystem applications into a common data model to facilitate a complete Signal Chain Decisioning Platform. With AIRS providing predictive and generative AI capabilities, manufacturers can more effectively foresee risks and opportunities across their organization. And with continually updated signals, AIRS can recalculate projections and enable dynamic adjustments to order-to-cash, procure-to-pay, and plan-to-produce processes.

Next-Generation MRP. With these AI capabilities, Rootstock is taking Material Requirements Planning (MRP) to the next level, so much so the company refers to these capabilities as MRP++. Using these features, manufacturers will be able to predict lead times, foresee production bottlenecks, more accurately allocate materials and resources, and reduce waste. By forecasting demand and adjusting procurement dynamically, manufacturers will be able to run their plants more profitably.

Award-winning ERP. In the past month, Rootstock has been honored with two prestigious accolades. First, it was named a Partner in Collaborative Innovation in the 2024 Manufacturing Leadership Awards. This was for its role in Architectural Fabrication's "Collaborative Ecosystem" project, which enabled this customer to increase project manager capacity by an impressive 300%. Rootstock's Manufacturing ERP also received the Gold Stevie® Award in the Best Cloud ERP category.

If you're not attending Smart Manufacturing Experience but want to meet Rootstock experts, be sure to check out the company's other upcoming events at https://www.rootstock.com/erp-events/ or schedule a demo here: https://www.rootstock.com/erp-software-demo/.

Rootstock Software provides the leading Manufacturing Cloud ERP, which empowers hundreds of manufacturers to turbocharge their operations in today's dynamic, post-pandemic world. Natively built on the Salesforce Platform, Rootstock delivers a futureproof solution. With it, manufacturers gain the agility to continually transform their business to meet evolving customer needs, navigate emerging challenges, and accelerate success. In addition, the "connectability" of Rootstock Cloud ERP gives manufacturers 360° visibility to collaborate with suppliers, trading partners, and the broader value chain. As Rootstock continues to grow, stay tuned to the company's latest customers, career opportunities, and LinkedIn posts.

[email protected]

