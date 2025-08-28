Roqos Partners with Xcitium to Deliver Comprehensive Cybersecurity Solution

Beyond providing powerful cybersecurity solutions to our customers, we are also dedicated to empowering our partners with technology that drives innovation and growth. Post this

This collaboration will leverage Roqos's proven expertise in high-performance appliances, combined with its robust, secure, and scalable SASE platform. The joint solutions will enable Xcitium to enhance its cybersecurity offerings, delivering a comprehensive platform with a superior user experience.

"Working with Roqos will provide Xcitium with an enhanced cybersecurity platform preloaded with advanced security features optimized for our offerings," said Brad Miller, President of Xcitium, Inc. "Their SASE, ZTNA, and SD-WAN solutions are exactly what we need to meet the demands of our customers now and in the future."

The first products from this collaboration are expected to launch next quarter, with both companies committed to ongoing innovation and support.

About Xcitium

Xcitium, formerly Comodo Security Solutions, protects over 5,000 organizations worldwide with its patented Zero Dwell technology. Its endpoint-to-cloud application suite, featuring EDR, MDR, XDR, and more, is designed to preemptively neutralize threats, ensuring robust security and zero breaches when fully configured. For more information, visit xcitium.com.

About Roqos

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Reston, VA, Roqos, Inc. delivers innovative cybersecurity and networking solutions through its high-performance Roqos Core SD-WAN appliances, Roqos SASE Cloud, and Roqos ZTNA applications for phones and laptops. For more information, visit roqos.com or follow Roqos on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

