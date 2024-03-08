Roqos Provides Private SASE Solution to Big City Municipality

Roqos has entered into an agreement with a large city municipality to deliver a Private SASE based cybersecurity and networking solution which involves 32 locations connected to the headquarters via Roqos's patented OmniVPN® technology.
RESTON, Va., March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Roqos, the innovative leader in cybersecurity solutions, has entered into an agreement with a large city municipality to deliver a SASE-based cybersecurity and networking solution. The setup involves 32 locations, each equipped with a Roqos Core appliance connected to the headquarters via Roqos's patented OmniVPN® technology over the internet. By leveraging Roqos Cores' SD-WAN features, the city has eliminated the need for expensive MPLS links and implemented a private cloud-managed SASE and ZTNA solution that supports hundreds of users with various roles, geolocations and work schedules.
"We are delighted to receive this strong endorsement of our Private SASE solution. Not all customers are comfortable using public SASE due to technical reasons, risks, or regulations, especially government institutions. This large-scale implementation of Roqos Private SASE is further proof of Roqos's innovative approach to networking and cybersecurity," said Sezen Uysal, founder and CEO of Roqos. "Our customers' requirements and challenges are always key inputs to our design process. Instead of just adhering strictly to what's trendy or popular, or pushing for forklift upgrades, we offer innovative, powerful, and secure networking solutions that can be seamlessly integrated into our customers' existing infrastructures."
As an embodiment of the popular distributed Roqos SASE solution, Roqos's Private SASE solution offers a full suite of SASE, ZTNA, and SD-WAN features with cloud management and direct data connections among Roqos Core appliances using OmniVPN®, all while being fully implemented in the customer's data centers. Visit Roqos SASE , Roqos ZTNA and OmniVPN® to learn more.
About Roqos
Founded in 2014 and based in Reston, VA, Roqos, Inc. provides innovative cybersecurity and networking solutions through its high-performance Roqos Cores appliances, Roqos Cloud, and Roqos SASE applications for phones and laptops. For more information, visit the Roqos website at roqos.com or their LinkedIn page https://www.linkedin.com/company/roqos-inc-.
