Roqos Provides Private SASE Solution to Big City Municipality

RESTON, Va., March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Roqos, the innovative leader in cybersecurity solutions, has entered into an agreement with a large city municipality to deliver a SASE-based cybersecurity and networking solution. The setup involves 32 locations, each equipped with a Roqos Core appliance connected to the headquarters via Roqos's patented OmniVPN® technology over the internet. By leveraging Roqos Cores' SD-WAN features, the city has eliminated the need for expensive MPLS links and implemented a private cloud-managed SASE and ZTNA solution that supports hundreds of users with various roles, geolocations and work schedules.