Roque Santi joins Operation Homefront's National Board of Directors

"I am thrilled Roque has joined our very talented board of directors," said retired Rear Adm. Alan Reyes, President and CEO of Operation Homefront. "He shares our deep and unwavering commitment to building strong, stable and secure military families and we are proud to welcome a leader of his caliber to our team."

"The freedoms we enjoy daily are continually protected by the courageous efforts of our military families," said Santi. "I couldn't be prouder to join the board of directors of such an excellent organization, focused on serving those who put aside their own personal ambitions for the greater good of all Americans."

Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing, and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. As a member of the Operation Homefront Board of Directors, Santi will provide insight to an organization with more than $40 million annually in impactful programming to tens of thousands of military families facing financial hardships, particularly as they transition out of service back to their civilian communities.

"On behalf of our entire board, I want to welcome Roque to Operation Homefront," said Angelo Lombardi, Chair of Operation Homefront's Board of Directors. "We look forward to working with him and accelerating those critical opportunities that give military families a chance to thrive in the communities they have worked so hard to protect."

About Roque Santi:

Roque Santi has served as a member of the Board of Directors Axos Financial and Axos Bank since August 2022 and currently serves as a member of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company and the Bank and as a member of the Asset/Liability Committee, the Credit Committee of the Board of Directors of the Bank and the Compliance Committee.

Santi also serves as a member of the Board of Directors of ECC Capital Corp. Santi was Enterprise CFO with Roosevelt Management Company, LLC, in New York from 2019 to 2023, where he developed and implemented strategic plans and directed personnel responsible for the oversight of financial control function. Prior to joining Roosevelt Management, he served from 2010 to 2019 as President, CEO, CFO and board member for Elderlife Financial Services, LLC, where he organized the recapitalization and buildout of a national direct lending unit and developed a unique "financial concierge" service for the senior living industry during the financial crisis. From 2004 to 2019, Mr. Santi was President and CFO with ECC Capital Corporation where he helped build and take ECC public on the NYSE. Santi's experience includes being a Partner with Ernst & Young LLP and Arthur Andersen LLP, and a Manager with Deloitte & Touche. Santi served as a member of the board of ElderLife Financial Services, LLC through 2021, and was a member of the board of Federal National Holdings, Inc.

Santi has a bachelor's degree in Accounting from Pace University in New York, New York, and has been a Certified Public Accountant since 1988.

About Operation Homefront: Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 83 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing, and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America's military families. For more information, visit OperationHomefront.org.

