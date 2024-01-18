Rosarium Health Partners with Spatially Health to Increase Accessible Spaces and Address Social Determinants of Health (SDOH)

Rosarium Health and Spatially Health will enhance the quality of life for a greater number of lives by facilitating home modifications that support aging in the community and accelerate the capacity to quantify the effects of addressing at-home environments across various clinical conditions. Post this

As the U.S. population continues to age, with 1 in 6 households currently led by an individual over 65, Rosarium Health sees an opportunity to help older individuals retain their dignity while reducing healthcare costs. Utilizing data from Spatially Health's Equity Equalizer™ platform will allow for custom solutions for clients that have the power to reduce hospital readmission rates, improve quality performance, and enable beneficiaries to live as independently as possible. The "living" platform is responsive and constantly adapts to evolving patient data, ensuring ongoing accuracy and relevancy in its recommendations for enhancing patient health outcomes.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Spatially Health," says Rosarium Health CEO and co-founder Cameron Carter. "This collaboration will empower both of us to enhance the quality of life for a greater number of lives by facilitating home modifications that support aging in the community. This partnership accelerates our capacity to quantify the effects of addressing the at-home environment across various clinical conditions and lines of business."

"This partnership marks an exciting opportunity to utilize data-driven insights to address accessibility as a critical social determinant of health," says Spatially Health CEO and co-founder Hillit Meidar-Alfi. "Tailored solutions to improve adequate care for aging populations are imperative to moving the needle toward a more equitable healthcare landscape. We are certain our work with Rosarium Health can drive innovative, lasting enhancements to approaches for accessible home care modifications, supporting improved health outcomes among aging populations over time."

Spatially Health is experiencing rapid and steady growth and expansion, as it continues to increase its network of organizations and clients since its initial launch. The number of organizations already using the Equity EqualizerTM platform to address SDOH include VBCare Network, based in Phoenix, Arizona, Palm Beach ACO, located in West Palm Beach, Florida, Asaar Medical, a Boca Raton, Florida-based ACO Reach Organization, Shore Quality Partners, an ACO Reach Organization in New Jersey and ilumed, an Accountable Care Organization REACH, based in Jupiter, Florida.

The platform continues to evolve, helping ACOs gain deeper insights into their patient populations, identify health disparities, and allocate resources effectively to reduce compliance and financial risks and promote health equity. Spatially Health will continue working with its partners to introduce new capabilities and ensure they are fully leveraged to advance health equity.

Spatially Health's Equity Equalizer™ platform pinpoints specific obstacles to each patient's health equity and recommends tailored solutions to stimulate patient involvement and boost the effectiveness of healthcare management strategies, culminating in better health results.

For high-resolution images, click here.

About Rosarium Health

Rosarium Health™ is a platform that connects service providers (home contractors and occupational therapists) to clients to complete accessible home assessments and accessible home modifications at a client's primary home, rental property, or their business. The platform strives to create a barrier-free world for people of all ages. To learn more about Rosarium Health, visit rosariumhealth.com.

About Spatially Health

Founded in 2019, Spatially Health provides intelligent decision support and guidance platforms for risk-based organizations that are focused on improving the quality of health outcomes for vulnerable populations. Spatially Health is a female-founded and female-lead team, founded by Hillit Meidar-Alfi, Ph.D., and Adi Segal. Spatially Health is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

The company's Equity EqualizerTM Platform helps risk-based entities lower compliance and financial risks while improving the quality of health outcomes for vulnerable populations. Spatially Health is an SDOH expert whose platform ties SDOH factors to health outcomes and costs. The platform's proprietary models leverage location intelligence and spatial analytics that go beyond ZIP codes and provide granular patient insights at the hyper-local level. Spatially helps identify and quantify SDOH health barriers at the individual level, guiding decision makers on where and how to allocate resources to maximize positive impact and promote equity. Spatially Health is certified Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). WBENC Certification is the gold standard for women-owned business certification in the United States.

For more information on Spatially Health, visit http://www.SpatiallyHealth.com or connect with Spatially Health on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

Media Contact

Cessie Cerrato, Spatially Health, 1 7862950493, [email protected], www.spatiallyhealth.com

SOURCE Spatially Health