Rosco Collision Avoidance, Inc. and NEORide Announce Strategic Partnership to Drive Innovation in Transportation Safety

Mobileye Shield+ is an advanced safety system designed for commercial vehicles to help enhance road safety and reduce collisions. Mobileye Shield+ specifically targets the needs of urban commercial vehicle operators, such as buses and trucks, by providing several safety features:

Forward Collision Warning/Urban Forward Collision Warning: This feature alerts the driver if the system detects an imminent collision with a vehicle or obstacle in front of the vehicle.

Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection: Mobileye Shield+ is designed to detect pedestrians and cyclists in the vehicle's path and issue warnings to the driver to prevent collisions.

Lane Departure Warning: This feature warns the driver if the vehicle unintentionally drifts out of its lane, helping to reduce the risk of side-swipe accidents.

Headway Monitoring and Warning: This feature helps maintain a safe following distance from the vehicle ahead by issuing warnings if the gap becomes too small.

Speed Limit Indicator: Mobileye Shield+ can recognize speed limit signs and display the current speed limit to the driver, promoting compliance with speed limits.

Telematics: The Mobileye Shield+ System uses data to identify hot spots and high alert areas. This data can be used by planners to optimize routes and pinpoint areas that need to be analyzed for safety updates.

APAS Technology: RCA's optional Advanced Pedestrian Alert System (APAS) is an intelligent, external audible warning system for pedestrians/cyclists outside of the bus – alerting them of potential collisions while the bus is turning.

"We are thrilled to partner with NEORide, an organization that shares our passion for advancing safety in the transportation industry. By combining our strengths and expertise, we believe we can bring about a new era of innovation that will greatly benefit fleet operators and drivers for NEORide members. Together, we are committed to making roads safer for everyone," says Josh Terebinski, Rosco Director of Regional Sales.

"NEORide is pleased to be able to provide to our members an option to help increase safety and security across their entire fleet. We are committed to continuing to provide innovative ideas that enhance public transit across the country," says Katherine Conrad, Director for NEORide.

About Rosco Collision Avoidance, Inc.: Rosco Collision Avoidance (RCA) is a proud affiliate of Rosco, Inc., a leader in automotive safety solutions for the commercial vehicle market. Our commitment to enhancing road safety is driven by continuous innovations in automotive technology, particularly in Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). Since 2015, RCA has been the exclusive North American partner to Mobileye® for the Mobileye Shield+ Collision Avoidance System – the most powerful ADAS solution for fleet vehicles, effectively mitigating vehicle-to-person collisions. At RCA, we recognize that every mile driven is an opportunity to make our roads safer. We are dedicated to pioneering advancements that safeguard drivers, passengers and pedestrians alike. RCA is a solutions provider to major North American transit bus OEMs including New Flyer, Nova, Gillig, Proterra, ElDorado National Coach, and RIDE.

About NEORide: NEORide is a Council of Governments with the goals of breaking down artificial boundaries, streamlining opportunities, and making it easier for riders to use public transit across the region. NEORide currently serves 29 members across Ohio, Kentucky, Michigan, West Virginia, Indiana, Arkansas, and Pennsylvania. http://www.neoride.org

