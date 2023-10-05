Roscommon Analytics Selects Adapt2 to Enhance Energy Market Settlements Across Multiple ISOs

We are excited to work together with Roscommon on their trading and analytic needs with our Adapt2 Platform of solutions Tweet this

As the energy market becomes increasingly dynamic, efficient Bid-to-Bill processes are crucial for success. Roscommon recognizes the need to leverage Adapt2's B2B platform to simplify settlements of virtuals, FTRs, and other market instruments across ISOs. The implementation of the Adapt2 Platform will empower Roscommon Analytics and its clients to navigate complexities of the ISO markets seamlessly while providing their clients with accurate and real-time insights into their daily trading operations. This agreement aims to enhance efficiency, transparency, and profitability for energy market participants operating in these markets.

"We are excited to work together with Roscommon on their trading and analytic needs with our Adapt2 Platform of solutions," said Adapt2 Solutions Executive Vice President, Jason Kram. "We look forward to a collaborative working relationship."

To learn more about how Adapt2 is accelerating power and renewable energy operations, visit https://www.adapt2solutions.com or follow Adapt2 on LinkedIn (@Adapt2 Solutions) for more information on upcoming events and webinars.

About Adapt2 Solutions:

Adapt2 Solutions (Adapt2) is the leading provider of AI enabled multi-market operations software designed to help market participants streamline all their front and back-office operations. Founded in 2008, Adapt2 delivers market-based solutions on the latest and most current technologies providing customers with fast, intuitive, and stable user experience and performance. With over 200 market implementations, Adapt2 is a leading solution provider in the energy industry. Adapt2 Solutions is a privately held company based in Houston, Texas. To learn more about Adapt2, please visit www.adapt2solutions.com

