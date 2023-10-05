Roscommon Analytics Selects Adapt2 to Enhance Energy Market Settlements Across Multiple ISOs

Adapt2 Solutions is partnering with Roscommon Analytics to leverage its Bid-to-Bill platform for energy market management, focusing on Financial Transmission Rights (FTRs) and Virtual Transactions. This collaboration aims to enhance efficiency and transparency for energy market participants across multiple ISOs, providing real-time insights into their trading operations.
Roscommon Analytics selects Adapt2 Solutions for multi-market operations with emphasis on FTRs and Virtuals
HOUSTON, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Adapt2 Solutions, a trusted provider of leading technology for multi-market power operations and trading software, today announced adding Roscommon Analytics, a leading energy analytics and trading firm, to its growing customer base. The agreement will allow Roscommon to utilize Adapt2 Bid-to-Bill (Adapt2 B2B) for energy market management with a specific emphasis on Financial Transmission Rights (FTRs) and Virtual Transactions.
"After an extensive review of the industry solutions, we selected Adapt2 due to their advanced technology, ease of use, and in-depth functionality in all ISOs that we operate in," said Suresh Dongre, CIO at Roscommon Analytics. "We found Adapt2 to best meet our trading and analytic needs and allow us the ability to scale our business over time."
As the energy market becomes increasingly dynamic, efficient Bid-to-Bill processes are crucial for success. Roscommon recognizes the need to leverage Adapt2's B2B platform to simplify settlements of virtuals, FTRs, and other market instruments across ISOs. The implementation of the Adapt2 Platform will empower Roscommon Analytics and its clients to navigate complexities of the ISO markets seamlessly while providing their clients with accurate and real-time insights into their daily trading operations. This agreement aims to enhance efficiency, transparency, and profitability for energy market participants operating in these markets.
"We are excited to work together with Roscommon on their trading and analytic needs with our Adapt2 Platform of solutions," said Adapt2 Solutions Executive Vice President, Jason Kram. "We look forward to a collaborative working relationship."
To learn more about how Adapt2 is accelerating power and renewable energy operations, visit https://www.adapt2solutions.com or follow Adapt2 on LinkedIn (@Adapt2 Solutions) for more information on upcoming events and webinars.
About Adapt2 Solutions:
Adapt2 Solutions (Adapt2) is the leading provider of AI enabled multi-market operations software designed to help market participants streamline all their front and back-office operations. Founded in 2008, Adapt2 delivers market-based solutions on the latest and most current technologies providing customers with fast, intuitive, and stable user experience and performance. With over 200 market implementations, Adapt2 is a leading solution provider in the energy industry. Adapt2 Solutions is a privately held company based in Houston, Texas. To learn more about Adapt2, please visit www.adapt2solutions.com
Media Contact
Megan Bruney, Adapt2 Solutions, 1 713-468-3001, [email protected], adapt2solutions.com
SOURCE Adapt2 Solutions
Share this article