Rose Life Science Selects InstantGMP™ PRO Software to Strengthen Compliance in Canada's Cannabis Industry

As only the second country worldwide to legalize recreational cannabis nationwide, Canada set a precedent for regulatory standards and compliance. For companies like Rose Life Science, adhering to all GPP requirements for cannabis that is produced, packaged, labeled, distributed, stored, sampled, tested, and sold in Canada is a necessity.

Recognizing the need for comprehensive software solutions, Rose Life Science has chosen InstantGMP™ PRO all-in-one manufacturing, inventory, and quality system for its integrated GMP-compliant structure that seamlessly overlaps with Canada's GPP requirements.

By integrating GMP principles into its software architecture, InstantGMP™ PRO enables Rose Life Science to navigate the intricate GPP regulatory landscape with ease. The software facilitates the creation of Electronic Batch Records (EBR) that streamline processes essential for compliance with Health Canada's stringent regulations. The innovative EBR feature allows Rose Life Science to create and locate batch records to improve its workflow, ensure product quality control, and increase its productivity while remaining compliant with GPP cannabis regulations.

Additionally, InstantGMP™ PRO's integrated Inventory Management module provides Rose Life Science with the agility to trace, monitor, and record each step of the inventory process, from ordering raw materials to distributing the finished products.

"InstantGMP PRO has revolutionized our approach to compliance in the Canadian cannabis market," said Waseem Tahir, Head of Quality/QAP at Rose Life Science. "With its integration of GMP principles and comprehensive features, the software allows us to meet regulatory requirements, improve operations, and ensure product quality with greater confidence. InstantGMP PRO is not just a software solution; it is a strategic asset that enhances our operational efficiency while ensuring compliance at every stage of the production cycle."

As the Canadian cannabis market continues to evolve, innovation and compliance remain the cornerstones of success for companies like Rose Life Science. With the InstantGMP™ PRO system, Rose Life Science is poised to lead the industry by leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance operational efficiency while maintaining the highest standards of product quality and full compliance with GPP cannabis regulations. By investing in InstantGMP™ PRO, Rose Life Science exemplifies its commitment to excellence, setting a new standard for compliance and innovation in the Canadian cannabis market.

In the wake of Canada's legalization of recreational cannabis, the demand for reliable, effective, and efficient compliance solutions has never been greater. Rose Life Science's investment in InstantGMP™ PRO software exemplifies a proactive approach to navigating the intricate regulatory landscape while driving operational excellence.

As the Canadian cannabis market continues to expand, InstantGMP™ PRO software emerges as a catalyst for innovation and compliance, empowering companies like Rose Life Science to thrive in this dynamic industry.

To learn more about our software solutions for ensuring GPP compliance, contact our Sales Team to schedule a live demonstration of InstantGMP™ PRO.

About InstantGMP™, Inc.

Founded by pharmaceutical industry veteran Dr. Richard Soltero, InstantGMP, Inc., offers affordable all-in-one manufacturing, inventory, and quality software. The company develops cloud-based electronic batch record software and standard operating procedures specific to industries that are required to follow FDA manufacturing regulations and Good Manufacturing Practices ("GMP").

As a manufacturing software company, InstantGMP™ pioneered accessible, easy-to-use electronic batch records (EBR) software for products manufactured using GMPs. The company's updated software simplifies the documentation and approval procedures for quality processes, keeping all quality documentation organized in electronic format while providing quality checks and workflow processes to make compliance with FDA requirements easy.

