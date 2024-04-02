Rosebank Distillery Opens Its Doors Following a 30-Year Closure

"The whole team at Rosebank are overjoyed to finally share our beautiful new distillery with whisky admirers across the world. We're extremely proud of what we've created and can't wait to open our doors this summer." - Malcolm Rennie, Distillery Manager at Rosebank Post this

Bringing a sense of striking modern architecture blended with some of the original distillery building, the new Rosebank site beautifully honours the building's heritage. The distillery's Victorian red brickwork faces the Forth and Clyde canal, whilst a spectacular new glass-fronted stillroom is visible from the front of the building, where visitors will find exact copies of the original stills, painstakingly replicated in shape using blueprints salvaged from the Rosebank archives.

The original mill, thought to be around 103 years old, has been retained and continues to be used in the production of Rosebank's award-winning whisky as it did over thirty years ago. A new dunnage style warehouse has been built from the bricks of its historic counterpart, which now showcases precious casks of the original Rosebank alongside the first casks of the new Rosebank spirit. The landmark 108ft chimney stack has also been repaired and continues to dominate Falkirk's skyline.

After being left to lie empty for 24 years, Leonard Russell, Managing Director of Ian Macleod Distillers, which also owns Glengoyne, Tamdhu and Edinburgh Gin, was determined to save the distillery.

Leonard said: "I could see that Rosebank Distillery was held in extremely high regard and it was a huge shame that it closed when it was distilling some of the best spirit for the Scotch whisky industry. Being small, Rosebank was one of the more expensive whiskies to produce, but in my view that's no reason to close a distillery. Its reopening will be a very special moment for its hometown of Falkirk, for the Scotch industry and for whisky lovers everywhere."

Alongside the new distillery, the new home of Rosebank includes a world-class visitor experience for guests. The distillery's impressive and spacious interior, with six stunning tasting rooms, has been designed to welcome whisky lovers from around the world.

Today also marks the first chance to book a visit to experience first-hand what makes Rosebank so special – its rich history before it closed, its remarkable renaissance, and its unique whisky-making process. Three distinct tours, Rosebank Reawakening, Rosebank Rekindled and Rosebank Revered, are on offer to guide visitors from the original mill to the three gleaming pot stills where the spirit is triple-distilled and condensed in traditional wooden worm tubs, as it always has been. Everyone visiting will get to nose the new make Rosebank spirit, while two of the tours include a bespoke tutored tasting of some extremely rare old Rosebank whisky.

Tours will end at the new distillery shop, where guests will also get the chance to purchase exclusive Rosebank expressions, such as Single Casks, Global Releases and Distillery Exclusives.

Malcolm Rennie, Distillery Manager at Rosebank, said: "The process of bringing Rosebank Distillery back to life has been meticulous, with a huge amount of detail going into each and every element. It was very important that we paid homage to Rosebank's history and story, and we feel we've done it justice by incorporating so much of the former distillery into our new home."

"The whole team at Rosebank are overjoyed to finally share our beautiful new distillery with whisky admirers across the world. We're extremely proud of what we've created and can't wait to open our doors this summer."

Tours start from $27 per person, up to $325, and are available every day of the week. Bookings can be made directly via Rosebank Distillery Tours | Whisky Tours | Lowland Single Malt Whisky - rosebank. Additionally, Rosebank 31 Year Old is available in limited stock at Total Wine & More stores within the U.S. for purchase.

About Rosebank: Owned by Ian Macleod Distillers, one of Scotland's leading independent family-owned distillers, 'The King of the Lowlands' makes a highly anticipated return. Breathing life back into the esteemed Scottish distillery and the surrounding community in Falkirk, after being mothballed in 1993, Rosebank will be restored to its former glory as the distillery re-opens in 2024. Regarded as one of the lightest, most floral Scotch whiskies ever made, Rosebank whisky is a non peated, triple distilled, Lowland Single Malt. The fruity floral style is achieved through the marrying of Rosebank's triple distillation and worm tub condensers - a unique production technique of the Rosebank distillation process. For more information, visit http://www.rosebank.com

About Ian Macleod Distillers: Rosebank is owned by Ian Macleod Distillers. Established in 1933, Ian Macleod Distillers is one of Scotland's leading independent, family-owned distillers, blenders and bottlers. Ian Macleod Distillers is the world's 10th largest Scotch Whisky company, producing and selling over 15 million bottles of spirits every year. Ian Macleod Distillers has built up an enviable portfolio of premium quality spirits and is proud brand proprietor of Glengoyne, Tamdhu, Rosebank and Smokehead Scotch whiskies and Edinburgh Gin to name but a few. For more information, visit http://www.ianmacleod.com/

Media Contact

Collin Smith, Colangelo & Partners, 347-263-4033, [email protected], https://www.colangelopr.com/

SOURCE Rosebank Distillery