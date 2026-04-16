Roseland Bowl Announced as New Home of the Prestigious Lilac City Bowling Tournament

Roseland Bowl is proud to announce that it will serve as the new home and owner of the prestigious Lilac City Tournament and Lilac No-Tap Tournament beginning in 2026, marking an exciting new chapter for one of the largest independently owned amateur bowling tournaments in North America.

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Roseland Bowl is proud to announce that it will serve as the new home and owner of the prestigious Lilac City Tournament and Lilac No-Tap Tournament beginning in 2026, marking an exciting new chapter for one of the largest independently owned amateur bowling tournaments in North America.

For more than 50 years, the Lilac City Tournament has been a cornerstone of the amateur bowling community. It draws competitors from across the United States and Canada and has earned a reputation for excellence in competition and a welcoming atmosphere. Above all, it offers bowlers the chance to win significant cash prizes, with millions of dollars paid out over the years.

"This is an incredible opportunity for Roseland Bowl," said Chris Buonaugurio, Tournament Director. "We are honored to carry forward the tradition of the Lilac City Tournament and to welcome bowlers from across the region and beyond to Canandaigua. We're committed to delivering an outstanding experience while preserving everything that has made this tournament special for decades."

Chris Buonaugurio, a former PBA touring player, brings more than 30 years of experience in the bowling industry. Additionally, Chris has overseen multiple tournaments, including the Wild Irish Rose, previously held at Roseland Bowl.

The move brings the tournament to a vibrant destination in the Finger Lakes region, offering participants not only a premier bowling experience but also access to local attractions, dining, and entertainment. Spanning April 18 through July 12, the tournament is expected to draw more than 3,000 bowlers, along with family members and spectators, creating a significant influx of visitors and a meaningful economic boost for Canandaigua and the greater Finger Lakes region.

"A new chapter begins in 2026," said Ray LeCesse Jr., Tournament Advisor for the Lilac City Tournament. "We are excited and confident that bowlers will love both Roseland Bowl and the City of Canandaigua as we aim to maintain and build upon the legacy of excellence established by founders Marcel Fournier and Frank Formicola."

Additional details, including registration information and squad availability, can be found at www.lilactour.com.

About Roseland Bowl

Roseland Bowl is a premier entertainment destination in Canandaigua, New York, offering a dynamic, all-ages experience in the heart of the Finger Lakes. With a legacy spanning nearly 60 years, it remains a cornerstone of the regional bowling community and is known for its championship-caliber facility and strong commitment to the sport. It continues to attract leagues, tournaments, and competitive bowlers from across the region.

Beyond bowling, Roseland delivers a vibrant, full-scale entertainment experience featuring an expansive arcade, laser tag, bumper cars, and a robust food and beverage program. The venue creates a welcoming atmosphere for families, groups, and community gatherings, where bowling leads the experience and fun extends beyond the lanes. For more information, visit roselandbowl.com.

Media Contact

Carrie Tschetter, Roseland Bowl, 1 585-261-4805, [email protected], https://roselandbowl.com/

SOURCE Roseland Bowl