Rosenberg Introduces Powerful, High-Efficciency 575 Volt EC Backward Curved Impeller for HVAC, Refrigeration, and Data Center Applications

The N88-50709 provides high-efficiency, high-volume air movement, precise control, and energy savings...

The new Gen 3+ EC motor operates at consistently high efficiency, even in partial load ranges. It is compatible with AC voltage inputs from 460V to 600. Fan speed is infinitely adjustable.

The I-Series impeller design features five backward-curved, hollow-profiled, airfoil section aluminum blades, with an efficiency-optimized circumferential diffuser. Depending on fan size and operating point, the new impeller boosts efficiency by up to 11% and cuts noise levels by more than half compared to older impellers.

Like all Rosenberg EC plug fans, the new model N88-50709 features low installation depth, easy integration, and maintenance-free operation thanks to its cool-running EC motor and lifetime lubricated ball bearings.

For more information, or to place an order, contact Rosenberg USA by phone at (704) 893-0883; fax (704) 882-0755 or e-mail [email protected].

About Rosenberg

The Rosenberg family of companies is headquartered in Künzelsau, Germany and employs more than 1,400 individuals worldwide. Rosenberg fans and blowers can be found in HVAC systems, as well as industrial and portable air conditioning; in air cooling for variable frequency drives (VFD), wind power generators and power converters, solar inverters, uninterruptable power supplies (UPS), transformers, heat sinks, fan coils, telecom racks and other industrial equipment; in air handling units and fan filter units (FFU); and in railway, marine, military and avionics equipment. Rosenberg USA is located just outside Charlotte in Indian Trail, N.C.

