Rosenfeld & Sawyer Announce Joint Of-Counsel Relationship between two High-Profile California Attorneys

The Rosenfeld & Sawyer co-counsel relationship merges our collective strengths and brings a powerful force to the courtroom.

Allen Sawyer of The Law Offices of Allen Sawyer has successfully represented former Stockton Mayor Anthony Silva, co-counseled on The Light of the World Church Leader Naasón Joaquín García case, and is regularly consulted for television news, including ABC's Brian Ross for Law & Crime. Sawyer was voted a Power Lawyer by Lawyers of Distinction.

While dividing and conquering for the greater part of their professional legal careers, the two successful attorneys are now working under a co-counsel duo named Rosenfeld & Sawyer for the purpose of helping clients identify their continuing of-counsel relationship.

"The Rosenfeld & Sawyer co-counsel relationship merges our collective strengths and brings a powerful force to the courtroom," states Sawyer.

While the two attorneys will continue to run their respective independent law firms, they have found a unique strength in joining forces when the challenges of certain complicated legal matters require their collective expertise. Rosenfeld & Sawyer fills this void.

About Rosenfeld & Sawyer

With offices in Sacramento and Stockton, the Rosenfeld & Sawyer relationship works across the counties and throughout the state to provide aggressive representation on a wide range of high-profile criminal defense cases. From first-degree murder and sex offense cases to DUI, mental health, white-collar crimes, juvenile defense, appellate law, and a breadth of federal offenses, these skilled criminal law commentators can be found on KTXL TV, FOX40, in the New York Times, and all over the media. For more information, please contact Ken Rosenfeld or Allen Sawyer.

Allen Sawyer, The Law Offices of Allen Sawyer, (209) 645-0556, [email protected], https://www.allensawyer.com

Bernard Hinlo, The Rosenfeld Law Firm, (916) 447-2070, [email protected], https://www.therosenfeldlawfirm.com

