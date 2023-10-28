Rosenfeld & Sawyer Announce Joint Of-Counsel Relationship between two High-Profile California Attorneys

The expertise of California Criminal Defense Attorney Ken Rosenfeld and Stockton Federal Crimes Lawyer Allen Sawyer have been combined in a joint of-counsel relationship known locally as Rosenfeld & Sawyer.
SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For decades, these two high-profile attorneys known throughout the Northern California landscape with cases all over the state have been working independently on complicated legal matters racking up impressive wins. While periodically joining forces to optimize their outcomes, Ken Rosenfeld of The Rosenfeld Law Firm and Allen Sawyer of The Law Offices of Allen Sawyer have been quietly working a continuing of-counsel relationship known as Rosenfeld & Sawyer.
Ken Rosenfeld of The Rosenfeld Law Firm, a 12-year contributor to FOX40's Ask an Attorney, has worked on high-profile cases for celebrities such as Dana Stubblefield, the "Tax Lady," and as of this writing, boasts the biggest win in California history. Rosenfeld was named Litigator of the Year by the American Institute of Trial Lawyers.
Allen Sawyer of The Law Offices of Allen Sawyer has successfully represented former Stockton Mayor Anthony Silva, co-counseled on The Light of the World Church Leader Naasón Joaquín García case, and is regularly consulted for television news, including ABC's Brian Ross for Law & Crime. Sawyer was voted a Power Lawyer by Lawyers of Distinction.
While dividing and conquering for the greater part of their professional legal careers, the two successful attorneys are now working under a co-counsel duo named Rosenfeld & Sawyer for the purpose of helping clients identify their continuing of-counsel relationship.
"The Rosenfeld & Sawyer co-counsel relationship merges our collective strengths and brings a powerful force to the courtroom," states Sawyer.
While the two attorneys will continue to run their respective independent law firms, they have found a unique strength in joining forces when the challenges of certain complicated legal matters require their collective expertise. Rosenfeld & Sawyer fills this void.
- California Criminal Defense
- Stockton Drug Crimes Defense
- California Embezzlement Defense
- Federal Crimes Defense
- San Francisco White Collar Defense
About Rosenfeld & Sawyer
With offices in Sacramento and Stockton, the Rosenfeld & Sawyer relationship works across the counties and throughout the state to provide aggressive representation on a wide range of high-profile criminal defense cases. From first-degree murder and sex offense cases to DUI, mental health, white-collar crimes, juvenile defense, appellate law, and a breadth of federal offenses, these skilled criminal law commentators can be found on KTXL TV, FOX40, in the New York Times, and all over the media. For more information, please contact Ken Rosenfeld or Allen Sawyer.
Media Contact
Allen Sawyer, The Law Offices of Allen Sawyer, (209) 645-0556, [email protected], https://www.allensawyer.com
Bernard Hinlo, The Rosenfeld Law Firm, (916) 447-2070, [email protected], https://www.therosenfeldlawfirm.com
