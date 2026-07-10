Rosenxt's water-line integrity tech comes to North America for the first time

Through this collaboration, IWT and Rosenxt are bringing the full Rosenxt Linegy portfolio to the continent for the first time. Post this

The collaboration pairs Rosenxt Linegy's inspection and asset integrity capabilities with IWT's industry knowledge and long-standing relationships, introducing the Rosenxt full portfolio to engineering firms, water and wastewater utilities asset owners. IWT will serve as the North American representative for Rosenxt Linegy.

Rosenxt is backed by decades of engineering and inspection experience. The company was launched in 2023 by Hermann Rosen, founder of the ROSEN Group, a pipeline inspection company that grew over four decades into a global leader spanning more than two-thirds of the world's oil and gas pipelines. Rosenxt's Linegy portfolio combines advanced inspection capabilities, integrity engineering, and data-driven assessment methods for pressurized water lines. The technologies are developed and validated through dedicated testing and operational experience before being deployed in the field.

Myron Shenkiryk, CEO of Insight Water Technologies, saw the Rosenxt operation firsthand before the collaboration was finalized. "What sets Rosenxt apart isn't just the sophistication of what they've built — it's the infrastructure behind how they build it," said Shenkiryk. "This is a company where R&D isn't a department; it's the entire culture. That's exactly the kind of partner we were looking for, and exactly what North American utilities deserve."

"This collaboration brings together Rosenxt's integrity and inspection expertise with IWT's deep understanding of the North American water and wastewater market. It enables us to help asset owners and operators better understand the complex challenges facing their critical infrastructure and address them with tailored solutions. By turning advanced inspection data into actionable insight, we support better-informed decisions about the condition, reliability, and long-term performance of water infrastructure," said Chris Yoxall, CEO Realization at Rosenxt. "IWT's well-established expertise and decades of relationships with municipalities and engineering firms make them the right choice to introduce our capabilities to the North American market."

North American utilities face growing pressure to address aging transmission main infrastructure, and demand for reliable inline inspection has never been greater.

The collaboration is based on a commercial agreement between two independent companies. IWT and Rosenxt USA will each continue to operate as separate legal entities and remain responsible for their own operations. The agreement does not create a joint venture or merger.

Media Contact

Rhonda Moret, The Elevated Solutions Group, 1 6023631286, [email protected], www.TheElevatedSolutionsGroup.com

SOURCE Insight Water Technologies