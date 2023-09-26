Rosette Text Analytics from Babel Street Achieved Significant ROI for Partners According to Total Economic Impact Study

The representative interviews and financial analysis found that a composite organization deploying Babel Street's Rosette Name Indexer experienced a significant ROI and short payback, 82% and less than 12 months, respectively. Tweet this

Rosette Name Indexer is multilingual, supporting over 25 languages, and applies dozens of matching criteria built on advanced AI and natural language processing to compare hundreds of millions of names in real-time. With many integration options and deployable in the cloud or private instance, Rosette Name Indexer gives customers and partners complete control and transparency with a configurable user interface. With Rosette Name Indexer, organizations are empowered to deliver timely and trusted identity resolution for anti-money laundering (AML), know-your-customer (KYC), payments, security, compliance, and more.

"At Babel Street, we're continually developing the most advanced AI-driven solutions for identity screening, security, and contextual intelligence," said Michael Southworth, CEO of Babel Street. "Accurate and rapid results, including up to a 90% reduction in false positives, are essential for these organizations, and we're proud that solutions like Rosette Name Indexer provide trusted insights and a measurable ROI for our customers."

To measure this success, the TEI methodology consists of a series of customer and stakeholder interviews, as well as financial analyses to reach a business value justification. The representative interviews and financial analysis found that a composite organization deploying Babel Street's Rosette Name Indexer experienced a significant ROI and short payback, 82% and less than 12 months, respectively.

"There would be no revenue without Rosette. If we didn't have the Rosette API in the mix, we would not have [developed and sold] the solution," remarked an automated compliance solution customer surveyed in the study.

Babel Street acquired Rosette in December 2022, further solidifying the company's commitment to leading-edge AI solutions for threat, identity, and enterprise intelligence. Designed for an optimized user experience, these modules empower organizations with enhanced decision-making tools.

