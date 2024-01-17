Rosica Communications Adopts International Cause, Young Strong Mothers Foundation

"We look forward to supporting this critical – and little known – nonprofit organization" - Chris Rosica Post this

"We look forward to supporting this critical – and little known – nonprofit organization," said Chris Rosica, president of Rosica Communications. "It's important to get YSMF's message out there by securing international support and letting women in this part of the world who are in need know there's help available to them."

About Rosica Communications:

Established in 1980, Rosica Communications is a national PR and digital marketing firm specializing in integrated marketing communications work for the nonprofit, education, healthcare, and animal health sectors. The agency was recently named to the Forbes list of "Best PR Agencies in America," which ranked PR firms based on client interviews. The agency's strategic services include integrated marketing communications, media relations, social media marketing, crisis communications, cause marketing, content development, influencer marketing, internal/external stakeholder communications, positioning and messaging, and content marketing. For more information, please visit http://www.rosica.com.

About Young Strong Mothers Foundation:

Young Strong Mothers Foundation (YSMF) is a nongovernmental, nonprofit and nonpartisan organization which started in 2012 as an idea from Ms. Jackie Bomboma and her daughter Rose Mayunga, who decided to use their stories to empower, inspire, motivate, and advocate for the rights of adolescent girls and young mothers. YSMF was officially registered in 2015 under 00NGO/00007768 issued by the Tanzanian Ministry of Community Development, Gender, and Children. For more information, please visit [https://ysmf.or.tz/.

