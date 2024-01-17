Rosica Communications Adopts International Cause, Young Strong Mothers Foundation

Leading Nonprofit PR Firm Partners with Tanzania-based Charitable Organization, on Pro Bono Campaign to Meet Critical Need
FAIR LAWN, N.J., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rosica Communications, a nonprofit PR agency, and Young Strong Mothers Foundation (YSMF) have announced a partnership for PR, marketing communications, and social media services. YSMF is a nonprofit that addresses issues facing vulnerable girls, young mothers, and their children pertaining to their health, social discrimination, educational, legal, and financial needs. The organization provides young women and children in Tanzania with childcare, educational and vocational empowerment, health care, and other vital services.
Rosica's PR and strategic communications program includes elevating YSMF's online presence through social media, SEO, and strategic positioning and messaging. Rosica will also be elevating YSMF's thought leadership.
"We look forward to supporting this critical – and little known – nonprofit organization," said Chris Rosica, president of Rosica Communications. "It's important to get YSMF's message out there by securing international support and letting women in this part of the world who are in need know there's help available to them."
About Rosica Communications:
Established in 1980, Rosica Communications is a national PR and digital marketing firm specializing in integrated marketing communications work for the nonprofit, education, healthcare, and animal health sectors. The agency was recently named to the Forbes list of "Best PR Agencies in America," which ranked PR firms based on client interviews. The agency's strategic services include integrated marketing communications, media relations, social media marketing, crisis communications, cause marketing, content development, influencer marketing, internal/external stakeholder communications, positioning and messaging, and content marketing. For more information, please visit http://www.rosica.com.
About Young Strong Mothers Foundation:
Young Strong Mothers Foundation (YSMF) is a nongovernmental, nonprofit and nonpartisan organization which started in 2012 as an idea from Ms. Jackie Bomboma and her daughter Rose Mayunga, who decided to use their stories to empower, inspire, motivate, and advocate for the rights of adolescent girls and young mothers. YSMF was officially registered in 2015 under 00NGO/00007768 issued by the Tanzanian Ministry of Community Development, Gender, and Children. For more information, please visit [https://ysmf.or.tz/.
Media Contact
Micah Carroll, Rosica Communications, (201) 843-5600, [email protected], www.rosica.com
SOURCE Rosica Communications
Share this article