Rosica Communications Hosts Free Webinar to Empower School Leaders to Take Bold, Innovative Measures in Times of Crisis

The session will feature an expert panel of education leaders and communicators. Panelists include Chris Rosica, an education PR and crisis communications expert with decades of experience supporting school districts across the nation; Dr. Shari Camhi, Superintendent of Baldwin Union Free School District and former national president of AASA; Deron Stender, Superintendent of Creston Community Schools in Iowa; and Lee Ann Wentzel, Superintendent of Ridley School District in Pennsylvania. Together, these education leaders will share bold, real-world strategies to help districts address current challenges, protect enrollment, and build stronger connections with their communities.

Topics will include how to:

Launch career-focused learning academies to compete with charter, private, and parochial schools

Build advocacy coalitions that transcend politics and rally community-wide support

Use student-led content – like podcasts, video, and other social content to increase share-of-voice and shape public perception

Manage your district's online reputation and show up at the top of local search results (critical when competing with private and charter schools)

Rethink school facilities and real estate to drive innovation, partnerships, and revenues

Introduce structured career exploration beginning in grammar school to improve engagement and post-graduation outcomes

Refresh your district's brand to reflect modern values, programs, and a more business-like and competitive positioning

Strengthen internal communications to unify staff, boost morale, and retain top talent

"Public schools can't afford to sit back—we need to lead with clarity, transparency, and innovation," said Dr. Camhi. "This session will give leaders practical, proven tools to elevate their districts and protect what matters most: the future of our students."

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, May 22, 2025

Time: 12:00–1:00 PM ET

Location: Online – Zoom Registration Link

Cost: Free

