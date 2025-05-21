Rosica Communications Presents Nonprofit Webinar with NJ Center for Nonprofits, Helping Charitable Organizations Navigate Turbulent Times

Rosica Communications and NJ Center for Nonprofits partner to host a high-impact webinar titled "Nonprofits in Crisis: Communication Strategies for Turbulent Times."
FAIR LAWN, N.J., May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Amid growing uncertainty, sweeping policy changes, and devastating funding cuts, Rosica Communications, in partnership with the NJ Center for Nonprofits (NJ Center), will host a high-impact webinar titled "Nonprofits in Crisis: Communication Strategies for Turbulent Times." The webinar will be held live on Wednesday, May 22, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM ET. Members of the NJ Center and other organizations affiliated with the National Council of Nonprofits are encouraged to attend at no cost.
This timely event is designed for nonprofit executives, not-for-profit communications professionals, and board members seeking practical strategies to respond to the rapidly changing, largely volatile landscape. The session will offer expert insights and actionable tools to strengthen messaging, increase visibility, engage new supporters, and lead through uncertainty with confidence and clarity.
Event Details:
Date: Thursday, May 22, 2025
Time: 12:00–1:00 PM ET
Location: Online – Register Here
Cost: FREE for New Jersey Center for Nonprofits members and members of other state nonprofit associations; $45 for nonmembers.
Featured Presenters:
- Chris Rosica, President & CEO, Rosica Communications — A nationally recognized crisis communications and public relations expert, Chris has spent more than 25 years helping mission-driven organizations tackle complex challenges with strategic PR, thought leadership and advocacy-building solutions.
- Roger Frank, Managing Partner, Little Jacket — A creative strategist and branding expert whose award-winning work has helped nonprofits elevate visibility, clarify their missions, and connect meaningfully with donors and advocates.
The event will be moderated by Connie Ludwin, Rosica's SVP and a former nonprofit executive with deep expertise in stakeholder engagement and philanthropic communications.
"This webinar is packed with practical guidance," said Chris Rosica. "We'll walk through bold, strategic communications strategies and tactics nonprofits can use right now — not just to weather this storm, but to build strength and remain relevant."
Key Topics Include:
- Building grassroots advocacy and forming an "Advocates Board" to strengthen influence and support.
- Reassessing positioning and messaging to reflect today's politically charged climate.
- Leveraging AI tools to scale grant research and writing.
- Attracting next-generation donors and volunteers through storytelling and demographic-specific outreach.
- Optimizing content, SEO, and Google Grants imperatives to boost your online presence.
- Strengthening internal communications to unify teams.
- Navigating brand refreshes and reputation management in a time of heightened uncertainty.
About Rosica Communications:
Established in 1980, Rosica Communications specializes in nonprofit PR and marketing, thought leadership, and digital marketing. With a committed focus on its client-partners' strategic objectives, the national PR agency's services include integrated marketing communications, media relations, social media marketing, crisis communications, content marketing, thought leadership, public affairs, and influencer marketing. For more information about Rosica Communications and its award-winning services, please visit www.rosica.com.
