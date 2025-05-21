Rosica Communications Presents Nonprofit Webinar with NJ Center for Nonprofits, Helping Charitable Organizations Navigate Turbulent Times

"This webinar is packed with practical guidance," said Chris Rosica. "We'll walk through bold, strategic communications strategies and tactics nonprofits can use right now — not just to weather this storm, but to build strength and remain relevant." Post this

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, May 22, 2025

Time: 12:00–1:00 PM ET

Location: Online – Register Here

Cost: FREE for New Jersey Center for Nonprofits members and members of other state nonprofit associations; $45 for nonmembers.

Featured Presenters:

Chris Rosica , President & CEO, Rosica Communications — A nationally recognized crisis communications and public relations expert, Chris has spent more than 25 years helping mission-driven organizations tackle complex challenges with strategic PR, thought leadership and advocacy-building solutions.

, President & CEO, — A nationally recognized crisis communications and public relations expert, Chris has spent more than 25 years helping mission-driven organizations tackle complex challenges with strategic PR, thought leadership and advocacy-building solutions. Roger Frank , Managing Partner, Little Jacket — A creative strategist and branding expert whose award-winning work has helped nonprofits elevate visibility, clarify their missions, and connect meaningfully with donors and advocates.

The event will be moderated by Connie Ludwin, Rosica's SVP and a former nonprofit executive with deep expertise in stakeholder engagement and philanthropic communications.

"This webinar is packed with practical guidance," said Chris Rosica. "We'll walk through bold, strategic communications strategies and tactics nonprofits can use right now — not just to weather this storm, but to build strength and remain relevant."

Key Topics Include:

Building grassroots advocacy and forming an "Advocates Board" to strengthen influence and support.

Reassessing positioning and messaging to reflect today's politically charged climate.

Leveraging AI tools to scale grant research and writing.

Attracting next-generation donors and volunteers through storytelling and demographic-specific outreach.

Optimizing content, SEO, and Google Grants imperatives to boost your online presence.

Strengthening internal communications to unify teams.

Navigating brand refreshes and reputation management in a time of heightened uncertainty.

About Rosica Communications:

Established in 1980, Rosica Communications specializes in nonprofit PR and marketing, thought leadership, and digital marketing. With a committed focus on its client-partners' strategic objectives, the national PR agency's services include integrated marketing communications, media relations, social media marketing, crisis communications, content marketing, thought leadership, public affairs, and influencer marketing. For more information about Rosica Communications and its award-winning services, please visit www.rosica.com.

Media Contact

Stephanie Wills, Rosica Communications, 1 9194972911, [email protected], www.rosica.com

SOURCE Rosica Communications