Rosica Communications Releases V2 of Thought Leadership Measurement Matrix™

"Completing the beta phase with our clients created insights that shaped the final PR and thought leadership measurement platform we're now officially introducing. The Thought Leadership Measurement Matrix™ is the most comprehensive tool available to measure earned, owned, social, and paid media, plus a number of additional online and traditional marketing, PR, and communications activities that move the needle for organizations to impact of their thought leadership," said Chris Rosica, CEO and president of Rosica Communications.

"Rosica goes beyond traditional web metrics to deliver a tool that tracks the broader scope of an organization's thought leadership activities. This tool doesn't just measure visibility, it quantifies influence, helping organizations not only get noticed but also become recognized leaders in their industries," said Analytics Specialist Dan Scheuermann.

