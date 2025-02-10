Rosing Pott & Strohbehn Opens for Business, Serving Professionals, White Collar, and Corporate Clients

"RPS is deeply committed to providing our clients with stellar, responsive service, innovative solutions, and tireless advocacy in court," added Mr. Pott. "We are excited to introduce clients to what we can offer." Post this

Breaking down barriers to opportunity and promoting diversity and inclusion in the legal profession is a major goal for RPS. Of the firm's 26 employees, 19 are women, a rare achievement even for modern law firms. "This is only the beginning for RPS as we help advance diversity within the legal profession," remarked Ms. Zaheer, who serves on the Board of the Tom Homann Law Association Foundation. "We have seen firsthand that advancing DEI does not need to come at the expense of meritocracy. The two can and should co-exist to help grow a modern law practice and achieve the best possible outcomes for our clients."

Ms. Rosing, a Certified Specialist in Legal Malpractice Law who was recognized as the number one 2024 San Diego Super Lawyers honoree, represents professionals in litigation, arbitration, matters before the State Bar of California, and ethics advisement. Mr. Pott, a veteran of over fifty trials spanning a thirty-year career, is a respected white collar criminal defense attorney and complex civil litigator formerly with Coughlan Semmer & Lipman. Mr. Strohbehn, a Super Lawyer and AV Preeminent rated attorney, represents businesses in complex intellectual property and contractual disputes and advises as outside general counsel and intellectual property prosecution and enforcement counsel.

Ms. Rosing, also the first President of California Lawyers Association (CLA) and a Past President of the San Diego County Bar Association, commented, "In many ways, the opening of RPS felt like Day One at CLA in 2018, when we went live with almost 100,000 members and affiliates. We are having fun with the entrepreneurial spirit and our passion for excellence in the practice of law."

"RPS is deeply committed to providing our clients with stellar, responsive service, innovative solutions, and tireless advocacy in court," added Mr. Pott. "We are excited to introduce clients to what we can offer."

Rosing got her start in the San Diego legal market with Klinedinst PC in 1996 as a post-bar law clerk. Within days of graduating from Northwestern Pritzker School of Law, she left the cold of Chicago to begin her career on the West Coast. She rose through the ranks at Klinedinst to serve as General Counsel and Chief Financial Officer to become CEO and President. She also chaired the Complex Litigation and Professional Liability Department, as well as the Discipline Defense, Ethics, and Risk Management Department.

"I am very grateful to John Klinedinst for the many opportunities he provided throughout the years," added Rosing. "John is not only a successful lawyer, but a visionary entrepreneur." Mr. Strohbehn, who serves as the Managing Partner of RPS, added, "We are proud of our time at Klinedinst, and we look forward to future collaborations with the firm."

The firm has already garnered significant attention with its roster of inaugural partners. "The talent and depth of experience of our attorneys truly defines our new firm," said Mr. Strohbehn. "We are extremely proud to have such a fantastic group of professionals as we open our doors for business."

Learn about Rosing Pott & Strohbehn at their website by visiting rosinglaw.com.

