Rossen Law Firm Adds Veteran Trial and Appellate Attorney Shlomi Presser to Its Criminal Defense Team

"What drew me to Rossen Law Firm is how well Adam has built and runs this practice. Joining the team lets me do what I do best, defend clients at the highest level, without the distractions of running a business, and with a full team behind me." Post this

"Adding an attorney of Shlomi's caliber does one thing above all else. It expands what we can offer our clients," Rossen said. "He has spent more than 20 years in the courtroom and built a reputation defending people when the stakes could not be higher. Bringing that experience onto our team means our clients have even more depth behind them at every stage of a case."

For Presser, the move was a chance to step away from running a business and focus entirely on the work he does best.

"After building and running my own firm for nearly 20 years, I know how much of that work has nothing to do with practicing law," Presser said. "What drew me to Rossen Law Firm is how well Adam has built and runs this practice. Joining the team lets me do what I do best, defend clients at the highest level, without the distractions of running a business, and with a full team behind me."

Presser's background adds particular depth in appellate work, an area many criminal defense firms do not handle in-house. His arrival means Rossen Law Firm can represent clients not only at trial but in challenging convictions and sentences on appeal.

The addition comes during a period of growth for the firm, which is preparing to open a new headquarters in Boca Raton as it continues to expand its team and services throughout South Florida.

"Our goal has never changed: to help good people when bad things happen," Rossen added. "Every attorney we bring on has to raise the level of what we do for the people who trust us. Shlomi does that."

About Shlomi Presser, Esq.

Shlomi Presser, Esq., is a criminal defense and appellate attorney with more than 20 years of experience in South Florida. He began his career as an Assistant Public Defender in Broward County and later founded his own criminal defense practice. Over his career, he has tried cases to verdict, handled appeals in state and federal courts, and represented clients in matters ranging from misdemeanors to serious felonies. He is fluent in Spanish and is admitted to practice in Florida, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit.

About Rossen Law Firm

Rossen Law Firm is a South Florida criminal defense law firm representing clients in DUI, federal crimes, drug crimes, domestic violence, sex crimes, theft crimes, probation violations, and other serious criminal matters. Founded by Adam D. Rossen, a former prosecutor-turned-defense attorney, the firm's mission is to help good people when bad things happen, so they can achieve their best future.

With offices serving clients throughout Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties, Rossen Law Firm combines deep criminal defense experience with compassionate advocacy, strong client communication and a commitment to exceptional service. The firm has earned more than 1,000 five-star reviews and has helped thousands of clients navigate some of the most difficult moments of their lives.

Media Contact

Laura Vinalet Brown, Rossen Law Firm, 1 17542066200, [email protected], https://www.rossenlawfirm.com/

SOURCE Rossen Law Firm