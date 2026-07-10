Rossen Law Firm Hosts Packed Campaign Reception for David Fry, Candidate for Broward County Circuit Judge

"Judges make decisions every day that change the course of people's lives. David brings courtroom experience, compassion, and a deep respect for the justice system. That combination matters." Post this

David Fry was introduced by Abigail Langweiler, Managing Attorney at Rossen Law Firm, who spoke about why she believes Fry has the experience, temperament, and humanity needed for the bench. Langweiler has worked with Fry in the Broward legal community and expressed her support for his candidacy, emphasizing the importance of electing judges who understand both the law and the real people whose lives are affected by it.

"Judges make decisions every day that change the course of people's lives," said Langweiler. "David brings courtroom experience, compassion, and a deep respect for the justice system. That combination matters."

Fry, who currently serves Broward County as an Assistant Public Defender, spoke candidly to the crowd about why running for judge is personal to him. He reflected on his career as a former prosecutor, civil trial attorney, teacher, and public defender, and described how returning to public defense reminded him of the work that had made him want to be in the courtroom in the first place.

"I like working with people. I like being in court, and that's really why I like being a public defender here in Broward," Fry told attendees.

He shared a story from his time in insurance defense, when the pandemic had pulled lawyers out of the courtroom and into remote work. Sitting in a downtown Fort Lauderdale office, looking out at the ocean while reviewing records, Fry said he found himself asking, "What am I doing?"

That moment eventually led him back to the Broward Public Defender's Office.

"You don't know what you have until you don't have it anymore and you miss it," Fry said. "To step back into that world of just working with people, seeing people at their worst, seeing the anxiety that families have when they don't know what's going to happen to their loved ones — that work matters."

Fry spoke about the responsibility to find humanity in every person who comes before the court, including victims and those accused of serious crimes. Applying the law fairly and equally to all who come before the court, no matter what type of case.

For Rossen Law Firm, hosting judicial campaign receptions is part of a larger commitment to community engagement and the local justice system. Founder and CEO Adam Rossen believes lawyers have a responsibility to pay attention to judicial races, educate their communities, and support candidates they believe will bring fairness, professionalism, and humility to the bench.

Rossen Law Firm represents people facing some of the most difficult moments of their lives. For the firm, the quality and character of the judiciary are not abstract. It affects clients, families, victims, witnesses, lawyers, and the public every day.

"Fair judges matter," said Adam Rossen, Founder and CEO of Rossen Law Firm. "They matter to our clients, they matter to the community, and they matter to the integrity of the justice system. Judicial elections do not always get the attention they deserve, but they should."

During his remarks, Fry reminded attendees that judicial races in Florida are nonpartisan and appear on voters' ballots. He encouraged supporters to talk to their friends, family, and neighbors about the importance of voting in judicial elections.

"A judge can sign an order in the state of Florida that says you have to die," Fry said. "A judge can take your kids away. A judge can decide how your money is divided in a family issue or a divorce, or civil matters of high value. It is a massive power, and it's something that a judge needs to be grounded and humbled in."

Fry closed by thanking the room for showing up and supporting his campaign.

"I am happy to be bringing my background and all these experiences to the bench," he said.

The election for Broward County Circuit Judge, Group 52, is scheduled for Tuesday, August 18, 2026. Voters are encouraged to consult the Broward County Supervisor of Elections for official election information.

About David Fry

David Fry is a candidate for Broward County Circuit Judge, Group 52. He is an experienced trial attorney and public servant who has served as both an Assistant State Attorney and Assistant Public Defender. His legal career includes more than 70 jury trials across criminal and civil practice, including serious felony cases, DUI and traffic prosecutions, complex civil litigation, and work with individuals facing life-changing legal consequences. Before becoming an attorney, Fry was a teacher and earned a Master's Degree in Education. He continues to serve as an educator through mock trial coaching and as an adjunct professor.

About Rossen Law Firm

Rossen Law Firm is a South Florida criminal defense firm dedicated to defending good people when bad things happen. The firm represents clients throughout Broward, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach counties in criminal defense matters including DUI, domestic violence, drug offenses, federal crimes, sex crimes, and serious felony cases. Rossen Law Firm is committed to protecting clients' futures through skilled advocacy, empathy, preparation, and a deep respect for the justice system.

Media Contact

Marketing Department, Rossen Law Firm, 1 754-206-6200, [email protected], https://www.rossenlawfirm.com/

SOURCE Rossen Law Firm