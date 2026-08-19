Roster Names SaaS Veteran Raj Nijjer CEO & Launches MCP Server for its Brand Ambassador Platform

Brand ambassador programs are capped by friction: manual work, slow proof, & siloed data. AI removes that ceiling. My job is to make ambassador & creator marketing fast, measurable, and scalable as paid media, and to make Roster the platform ecommerce & DTC brands grow on." Raj Nijjer, CEO, Roster. Post this

"The next performance channel isn't another ad network. It's the customers and creators already selling for you. That channel has been capped by friction: manual work, slow proof, and data that never leaves the tool. AI removes that ceiling. My job at Roster is to make ambassador and creator marketing as fast, as measurable, and as scalable as paid media, and to make Roster the platform ecommerce and DTC brands grow on."

— Raj Nijjer, CEO, Roster

The AI gap in ecommerce marketing

Marketers are under pressure to adopt AI and few have made it real. In a 2026 survey of 435 marketers across brand, agency, and ecommerce teams, 80% said they feel pressure to adopt AI while only 6% have it fully embedded, and 40% named proving ROI across channels as their biggest challenge.

Ambassador marketing sits squarely in that gap. The channel produces exactly the signals needed to prove ROI: referral revenue, earned media value, campaign performance, creator engagement. Getting to them has meant an afternoon of exports and spreadsheets.

Why removing that friction drives growth

The constraint on ambassador marketing was never creator supply or brand demand. It was operating cost. Every additional ambassador added manual work, and past a few hundred the reporting overhead grows faster than the revenue underneath it.

That is the ceiling AI lifts. When the answer takes seconds instead of an afternoon, the same team can run a larger program and put budget behind what is working while it still matters. Brands on Roster have already driven 1.5 million referred orders and $250 million in referred revenue. The next phase comes from removing the drag between the data and the decision.

The Roster MCP Server is the first step. Instead of exporting reports, a marketer can ask "How is my ambassador program performing this month?" and get the answer in seconds, linked back to the matching page in the Roster Brand Dashboard.

What Roster customers are seeing

"What used to take an afternoon of exporting and cross-referencing now takes Q&A with Claude or ChatGPT. With the Roster MCP connected, our whole team can ask for anything related to the brand ambassador program — a month-over-month comparison, what worked last Black Friday — instead of waiting on the one person who knows where the reports live."

— Caroline Nordmann, Manager of Community & Emerging Sports, VKTRY Gear

How the Roster MCP works

The Roster MCP Server is built on the Model Context Protocol (MCP), supported by Claude, ChatGPT, and a growing list of tools. Brands connect once by adding a single connector URL and signing in with their existing Roster credentials.

Read-only by design. The assistant reads program, campaign, ambassador, sales attribution, and social data. It can never modify anything, send messages, or issue payments.

Dashboard-accurate and verifiable. Answers come from the same reports the Roster Brand Dashboard uses. Nothing is recomputed or estimated, and every answer links back to the source page so any number can be checked before it reaches a slide.

Secure and revocable. Sign-in uses OAuth, so the assistant never sees the brand's password. Access is scoped to one brand and revocable from either side at any time.

Claude or ChatGPT. One connector works across leading AI platforms, so brands are not locked to a single AI vendor.

What ecommerce brands can ask

Build an executive summary of program performance over the last 30 days.

Rank top ambassadors and affiliates by referred revenue, including commissions.

Surface which ambassadors drove the most earned media value last month, and what they posted.

Export approved ambassadors with contact and social details, formatted for an email or SMS tool.

Compare a campaign's invites to completions and review its reach and engagement.

Roster MCP availability

The Roster MCP Server is available to all new and existing customers at no additional cost. To learn more about Roster's brand ambassador platform, request a demo here.

About Roster

Roster is the brand ambassador platform for ecommerce and DTC merchants on Shopify, BigCommerce, and WooCommerce, uniting ambassadors, affiliates, and creators in one system. Marketing teams at brands like Caraway, Lola Blankets and Cozy Earth use Roster to recruit and manage ambassadors, run social campaigns, license UGC, track referral sales, and automate payouts. To date, brands on Roster have driven more than 1.5 million referred orders and $250 million in referred revenue, and generated over 1.7 million pieces of user-generated content, with programs typically returning 4 to 6x ROI. Learn more at getroster.com.

Media Contact

Raj Nijjer, Roster, 1 00000000000, [email protected], https://www.getroster.com

SOURCE Roster