Rosti Group Publishes Sustainability Report, Advancing Commitment to Responsible Manufacturing

"Sustainability is increasingly important to our customers, particularly those operating in regulated and sustainability-driven industries," said Ian Farquhar, Division Operations Director Europe and Head of Sustainability at Rosti Group. Post this

"At Rosti, sustainability is not a box to tick; it is a core part of how we operate and create value together with our customers," said Ian Farquhar, Division Operations Director Europe and Head of Sustainability at Rosti Group. "The Sustainability Report 2025 represents an important milestone in our journey, providing a transparent view of how we are embedding sustainability across our global operations while supporting customers in developing more circular, efficient and responsible manufacturing solutions."

The report outlines Rosti's 2030 sustainability commitments, first established in 2023, which guide the company's efforts to reduce environmental impact while enabling customers to make more sustainable product and material choices.

These commitments include:

50 percent reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions

100 percent clean energy

100 percent green material options on request

100 percent recyclable design solutions on request

Zero waste to landfill

25 percent improvement in energy efficiency

The Sustainability Report 2025 highlights meaningful progress across Rosti's environmental, operational and governance priorities. Since establishing its sustainability commitments, Rosti has achieved a 44 percent reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions directly controlled by the company, driven through initiatives including increased use of renewable electricity, improved energy efficiency and reductions in natural gas consumption. In 2025, 86 percent of electricity consumed across the Group came from renewable sources, supporting Rosti's commitment to transition production sites to cleaner energy.

The report also highlights continued progress toward Rosti's zero waste to landfill commitment, with four production sites including Germany, Poland, Sweden and the UK already achieving this status, while additional sites continue implementing action plans to meet the Group's 2030 target. In parallel, Rosti continues supporting customers in the transition to more sustainable materials, with customers across most industries and regions already benefiting from green material solutions. Through its global network of Innovation & Sustainability Centres, Rosti works closely with customers to explore material alternatives, optimize product design and help de-risk the transition to more sustainable manufacturing solutions.

Beyond environmental performance, the report outlines Rosti's focus on governance and employee engagement, including the rollout of an updated Code of Conduct, which achieved 97 percent employee training coverage in 2025, and the continued expansion of the company's global Sustainability Champions and Energy Leaders community, supporting sustainability implementation across operations.

"Sustainability is increasingly important to our customers, particularly those operating in regulated and sustainability-driven industries," Farquhar added. "This report demonstrates how we are working collaboratively across the value chain to improve transparency, support regulatory readiness and help customers advance their own sustainability objectives without compromising quality, performance or reliability."

The Rosti Sustainability Report 2025 is available on Rosti's website and LinkedIn channels as of June 9, 2026. Customers, partners, stakeholders and the plastics processing community are invited to explore the report and learn more about Rosti's approach to shaping sustainable solutions for tomorrow.

For more information and to access the Sustainability Report 2025 beginning June 9, visit www.rosti.com.

About Rosti Group

Founded in 1944 with headquarters in Malmö, Sweden, the Group has 2,700 existing employees across thirteen facilities in the United States, Europe, and Asia. A global plastics injection moulding company and contract manufacturer to some of the world's leading manufacturers in the packaging, consumer appliances, business machines, and medical sectors, Rosti is dedicated to providing leading-edge solutions "From concept to reality" to help customers create better components, processes and solutions. Rosti is owned by the family-controlled investment company Nordstjernan. Please visit: http://www.rosti.com

Media Contact

Andrea Meyers, Stream Creative, 1 414-530-0704, [email protected], www.streamcreative.com

SOURCE Rosti Group