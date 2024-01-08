Roswell, Georgia's, Premier Dental Clinic, Roswell Complete Dentistry Announces New Membership Plan

Roswell Complete Dentistry, a leading provider of advanced and modern dental care, is excited to announce the launch of its new Blueprint Smiles Membership Plan in partnership with Subscribili -http://www.subscribili.com.
ROSWELL, Ga., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Liudmila Poznyak (Dr. Mila) and the exceptional team at this state-of-the-art, comprehensive family dental clinic, in Roswell, GA, offer patients of all ages a full menu of services, ranging from routine dental care to innovative options for improving and maintaining smiles. Designed to provide affordable dentistry for the entire family, the new, comprehensive Blueprint Smiles Membership Plan offers a range of services and discounts. The Blueprint Smiles Membership Plan offers patients the opportunity to receive affordable, inclusive care and includes several services, such as exams and routine cleanings, which are completely covered. In addition, there is no annual maximum, allowing patients to start using their subscription plan right away and enjoy unlimited savings on all eligible procedures. With the Blueprint Smiles Membership Plan, patients can save up to 25% on services that are not included for free. Also, adding on dependents to the Blueprint Smiles Membership Plan is easy, and they will receive a discounted rate for their subscription. Patients have the flexibility to choose between monthly or annual billing options, making it convenient for them to manage their dental expenses. The Blueprint Smiles Membership Plan offers three different options to cater to the specific needs of each individual:
- Blueprint Adult - $30/month* $325/annually
- Regular Exam x 2
- Adult Cleaning x 2
- Unlimited Full Mouth X-Rays
- Unlimited Emergency Exam
- Fluoride Treatments x 2
- Blueprint Child - $25/month* $250/annually
- Regular Exam x 2
- Child Cleaning x 2
- Unlimited Full Mouth X-Rays
- Unlimited Emergency Exam
- Fluoride Treatments x 2
- Blueprint Perio - $70/month* $699/annually
- Regular Exam x 2
- Periodontal Maintenance x 3
- Unlimited Full Mouth X-Rays
- Unlimited Emergency Exam
- Fluoride Treatments x 3
- Gingival Irrigation - Per Quad x 3
*Please note that a $50 activation fee is charged upon signup for Blueprint Child, while a $80 activation fee is charged upon signup for Blueprint Adult and Blueprint Perio.
"We are thrilled to offer our Blueprint Smiles Membership Plan to help make maintaining oral health care affordable and available for everyone," says Dr. Liudmila Poznyak.
More about Roswell Complete Dentistry:
The professional dental team at Roswell Complete Dentistry delivers the very best in advanced oral health care. Roswell Complete Dentistry is conveniently located at 1875 Old Alabama Rd., Ste. 130 in Roswell, GA, and the clinic provides general and preventive dental services, as well as restorative, cosmetic and orthodontic care (OrthoFX). They provide convenient tooth repairs, fillings, crowns, as well as emergency care for unexpected dental problems. The clinic accepts most dental plans, and for those without insurance, they offer affordable self-pay options that can give patients the dental care they need at a low cost. At Roswell Complete Dentistry, they strive to provide patients with the best care that modern dentistry has to offer and have equipped the clinic with cutting-edge dental technology. Their use of these innovative devices and equipment improves the efficiency, comfort and safety of dental procedures for their valued patients. For more information, please call 404-595-1840 or visit http://www.roswellcompletedentistry.com.
Media Contact
Dipesh Patel, Roswell Complete Dentistry, 404-595-1840, [email protected], https://roswellcompletedentistry.com/
SOURCE Roswell Complete Dentistry
