Roswell, Georgia's, Premier Dental Clinic, Roswell Complete Dentistry Announces New Membership Plan

Roswell Complete Dentistry, a leading provider of advanced and modern dental care, is excited to announce the launch of its new Blueprint Smiles Membership Plan in partnership with Subscribili -http://www.subscribili.com.

ROSWELL, Ga., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Liudmila Poznyak (Dr. Mila) and the exceptional team at this state-of-the-art, comprehensive family dental clinic, in Roswell, GA, offer patients of all ages a full menu of services, ranging from routine dental care to innovative options for improving and maintaining smiles. Designed to provide affordable dentistry for the entire family, the new, comprehensive Blueprint Smiles Membership Plan offers a range of services and discounts. The Blueprint Smiles Membership Plan offers patients the opportunity to receive affordable, inclusive care and includes several services, such as exams and routine cleanings, which are completely covered. In addition, there is no annual maximum, allowing patients to start using their subscription plan right away and enjoy unlimited savings on all eligible procedures. With the Blueprint Smiles Membership Plan, patients can save up to 25% on services that are not included for free. Also, adding on dependents to the Blueprint Smiles Membership Plan is easy, and they will receive a discounted rate for their subscription. Patients have the flexibility to choose between monthly or annual billing options, making it convenient for them to manage their dental expenses. The Blueprint Smiles Membership Plan offers three different options to cater to the specific needs of each individual: