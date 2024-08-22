Roswell, Georgia's, Premier Dental Clinic, Roswell Complete Dentistry, is Recognized as a 2024 Top Patient Rated Dentist by Find Local Doctors

Roswell Complete Dentistry, located at 1875 Old Alabama Rd., Ste. 130 in Roswell, GA, is renowned for its exceptional family-oriented dental care, catering to patients of all ages.
ROSWELL, Ga., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This premier dental practice has been honored with a prestigious award by Find Local Doctors, reflecting excellent patient reviews and consistent five-star ratings across various platforms. As a highly regarded online directory, Find Local Doctors facilitates the search for esteemed dentists and physicians within the community. Roswell Complete Dentistry is dedicated to offering a full spectrum of dental services, from essential routine care to cutting-edge treatments that enhance smiles. Their mission is to ensure accessible, compassionate and cost-effective dental care for everyone, including pediatric checkups and comprehensive dental restoration for adults. The skilled dental team at Roswell Complete Dentistry is committed to providing top-tier oral health care, encompassing general, preventive, restorative, cosmetic and orthodontic services, featuring OrthoFX. The clinic offers a range of convenient dental solutions, such as tooth repairs, fillings, crowns, and prompt emergency care. Roswell Complete Dentistry prides itself on integrating advanced dental technology to enhance the effectiveness, comfort, and safety of dental treatments for its esteemed patients.
At Roswell Complete Dentistry, patient comfort is paramount, which is why the clinic has been meticulously designed with a range of amenities to ensure a relaxing and stress-free dental experience. Understanding that dental visits can be daunting for some, the clinic also offers sedation options for those who may feel anxious, ensuring a calm and pain-free visit. Welcoming most dental insurance plans and presenting affordable self-pay options for uninsured patients, the practice makes quality dental care attainable. With a commitment to creating a positive dental experience, Roswell Complete Dentistry sets a new standard in patient care and comfort.
"We are thrilled to earn this prestigious award. Our staff is always on hand to provide personalized care and address any concerns, making sure every visit is as comfortable and pleasant as possible," says Dr. Liudmila Poznyak.
More about Roswell Complete Dentistry:
Dr. Liudmila Poznyak is from Belarus and graduated from Minsk State Medical Institute in 1994. Upon completing her degree, Dr. Mila began practicing at a private practice in Moscow, Russia. In her 20-year career there, she gained experience in endodontics and cosmetic dentistry. After moving to the United States, Dr. Mila graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Dentistry in 2019. At UAB, Dr. Mila was part of the Periodontic Selective Program, in which she received extensive training on implant placement, soft tissue graft surgery and assisting periodontal surgeries. Now, Dr. Mila specializes in restorative dentistry, including endodontics, implant restorations, extractions and Invisalign at the Silver Tier level. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call 404-595-1840 or visit http://www.roswellcompletedentistry.com.
